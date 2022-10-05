ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State

Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Mount Vernon, WA
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Linus Hiking#River Falls#Rainbow Trout#Potholes#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Travel Destinations
Chronicle

Commentary: Washington Needs ‘All-of-the-Above’ Approach to Energy Future

For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Chronicle

WDFW Announces Seven Days of Clam Digging Starting Saturday

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced opportunities for clam digging at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis beaches from Oct. 8 to 14. "Most of the 2,700 harvesters who went out during last week's season opener found easy digging, and we're expecting more of the same," said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. "As usual, we'll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all planned openings."
LONG BEACH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Forget Crabs, Hand Grenades Wash Ashore on Oregon Beach

The Newport Beach, OR Police Department has dealt with some strange things, like many departments. But probably never this before. 3 simulator hand grenades wash up on Oregon beaches. On October 4th, Tuesday of this week, the NBPD received 3 calls from citizens who each reported finding these explosive devices,...
OREGON STATE
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy