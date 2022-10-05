Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident in Yates County
YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
967thevine.com
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
967thevine.com
Billboards to help stop youth trafficking being considered in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are planning an ad campaign to help stop youth trafficking. The Department of Social Services is considering putting up billboards to raise awareness about sexually exploited children. The ads would be on display through the end of next year for $615 per month.
967thevine.com
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
967thevine.com
Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
Boil water advisory for parts of Binghamton & Dickinson
According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city's Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
967thevine.com
Several job listings in Dryden Central School District
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
Police looking for Newark Valley larceny suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who was involved in a gas station larceny that occurred in Newark Valley.
967thevine.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
967thevine.com
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
967thevine.com
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
967thevine.com
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
967thevine.com
Cortland County man charged with rape
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
