Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Crusaders lose hard-fought match to American

WORCESTER, Mass. – Freshman outside hitter Rachel Johnson and senior setter Halle Carter each produced double-doubles as the Holy Cross volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Patriot League opponent American Friday evening in Coach George Blaney '61 Gymnasium. Johnson recorded a new career-highs with 15 kills, 18 digs,...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross falls to Loyola (Md.)

Box Score BALTIMORE, Md. – The Holy Cross women's soccer program was downed by Loyola (Md.) 1-0 in their fifth conference match of the season Saturday afternoon. The loss sends the Crusaders to 0-9-4 (0-4-1 Patriot League) on the year while the Greyhounds improve to 7-5-1 (3-1-1 Patriot League).
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Volleyball to play two contests Friday and Sunday

The Holy Cross volleyball program wraps up their three game homestand this Friday against Patriot League opponent American at 6 p.m. in Coach George Blaney '61 Gymnasium. The Crusaders will then travel to conference foe Lafayette on Sunday, October 9 for a 2 p.m. showdown. Both contests will stream live through ESPN+.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Crusaders remain on the road to face Loyola (Md.)

The Holy Cross women's soccer team remains on the road to play Patriot League opponent Loyola (Md.) for a 2:00 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 8. Things to Know About the Crusaders (0-8-4, 0-3-1 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross stands 0-8-4 overall and 0-3-1 in the Patriot League this year....
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross set to host conference opener against Vermont

The Holy Cross women's hockey team will host Hockey East opponent #14 Vermont on Oct. 8 and 9. Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Hart Center. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE CRUSADERS (1-1-0,...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

IN THE MOMENT: Inside the Mind of Peter Oliver

Peter Oliver, by nearly every single standard, is a model student-athlete. He recently surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards — ranking in the top 10 in program history, with 2,009 since 2018 — and is a two-time All-Patriot League selection. The 2021 Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Oliver owns a 3.95 grade-point average, and is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District and Academic All-Patriot League honoree. He’s a talented violinist, a loving brother and son, a thoughtful, caring, kind human.
WORCESTER, MA
Maureen Magarity
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Medfield cancels colonial costume tradition for third graders

MEDFIELD - A highly anticipated trip back in time for Medfield students will look a little more modern-day this year. For decades the town's third graders have enjoyed an authentic historical field trip to nearby Rocky Woods, to "explore interactions among Massachusetts Native Peoples and European settlers." An email from school leaders informed parents: "...in lieu of wearing traditional "Colonial" costumes all of our 3rd grade students and staff will be wearing matching t-shirts that read "Third Grade Crew." "I just feel like it's erasing history in a sense," said Barbara Cloney, whose three children enjoyed the field trip in...
MEDFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA

