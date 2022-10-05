ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Foodie News: Fair food, a new rooftop restaurant and more

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just six days (but who is counting) until the 2022 edition of the NC State Fair! And what does that mean???? Guilt-free indulgences and all calorie-free! Check out this year’s line-up of palate-pleasing “fair food” – like frozen banana pudding tacos, chicken pot pie biscuits, Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick and deep fried piggy tails (yes, deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup). Check out the line-up at this year’s State Fair which runs Oct. 13-23. And don’t forget the “lunch pass” option to enjoy for weekday lunches. All the details here on their Facebook page. Oh, and they have rides and games too.
ghfalcon.com

Nine Nights of Dancing: Garba in Cary

After nine nights of dancing, the annual Hindu festival, Navaratri, celebrates a battle between good and evil where Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahisasura. These nine days of Navaratri represent Goddess Durga’s nine avatars. The traditional Garba dance worships the feminine form of divinity. A cultural event originating in...
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Katt Williams, Oktoberfest

RALEIGH, N.C. — Plan your weekend with our picks, including lots of Oktoberfest fun!. Oct. 6-9: Arnez J at Raleigh Improv - Arnez J's raw energy, talent and comedic skill earned him a hosting slot on BET’s longest-running comedy series “Comic View” for two seasons joining the ranks of hosts such as D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. His hilarious new comedy special “Racially Motivated” is now available on Netflix.
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Halloween 2022 Events Around The Triangle

We are officially entering Halloween Season, and Foxy 107/104 wants to keep you up to date on the local events around the Triangle! From parties to trunk-or-treats, we got you covered! **This post will be updated as more events are added!** Saturday, October 22, 2022 Geek and Grub Market — Halloween Edition 11:00 am to […]
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
raleighmag.com

39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12

Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
WRAL

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
WRAL

Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
caxynews.com

New Dean of Students: Jennifer Rundles

When Chris Tennyson was announced the new Head of School in March of 2022, a new question arose: “Who would be the next Dean of Students?” After an open search of candidates for the position, Jennifer Rundles was named the new Dean of Students in July of 2022.
WRAL News

10 best Raleigh attractions

RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh detached house sells for $1.5 million

The property located in the 400 block of Person Street in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 19, 2022. The $1,480,000 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 3,318 square feet. The house is situated on a 8,276-square-foot lot.
cbs17

Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
