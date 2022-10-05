Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Foodie News: Fair food, a new rooftop restaurant and more
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just six days (but who is counting) until the 2022 edition of the NC State Fair! And what does that mean???? Guilt-free indulgences and all calorie-free! Check out this year’s line-up of palate-pleasing “fair food” – like frozen banana pudding tacos, chicken pot pie biscuits, Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick and deep fried piggy tails (yes, deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup). Check out the line-up at this year’s State Fair which runs Oct. 13-23. And don’t forget the “lunch pass” option to enjoy for weekday lunches. All the details here on their Facebook page. Oh, and they have rides and games too.
ghfalcon.com
Nine Nights of Dancing: Garba in Cary
After nine nights of dancing, the annual Hindu festival, Navaratri, celebrates a battle between good and evil where Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahisasura. These nine days of Navaratri represent Goddess Durga’s nine avatars. The traditional Garba dance worships the feminine form of divinity. A cultural event originating in...
WRAL
Weekend best bets: Katt Williams, Oktoberfest
RALEIGH, N.C. — Plan your weekend with our picks, including lots of Oktoberfest fun!. Oct. 6-9: Arnez J at Raleigh Improv - Arnez J's raw energy, talent and comedic skill earned him a hosting slot on BET’s longest-running comedy series “Comic View” for two seasons joining the ranks of hosts such as D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. His hilarious new comedy special “Racially Motivated” is now available on Netflix.
A popular Wilmington brewery is adding a Downtown Raleigh taproom
Downtown Raleigh is adding one of North Carolina’s best known breweries for hazy IPAs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween 2022 Events Around The Triangle
We are officially entering Halloween Season, and Foxy 107/104 wants to keep you up to date on the local events around the Triangle! From parties to trunk-or-treats, we got you covered! **This post will be updated as more events are added!** Saturday, October 22, 2022 Geek and Grub Market — Halloween Edition 11:00 am to […]
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
raleighmag.com
39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12
Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
WRAL
Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life
RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
cbs17
Popular Raleigh restaurant and music venue Berkeley Café to stay downtown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Berkeley Café has renewed its lease in downtown Raleigh, amid rezoning plans that prompted questions about the popular music venue’s future. Tuesday night, Raleigh City leaders approved a rezoning plan for 303 Dawson Street from 20 to 40 stories high. Although the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'When you see one, you see all:' ATV club builds community, mentors youth in NC
A group of community leaders in Enfield is using a shared love of ATV riding to mentor young people. The KnightXrawlers ATV Club is pushing to create a safe place to ride and building up their town at the same time. “We have really created a tight bond amongst us,”...
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta visits Durham to showcase the Bull City’s HEART initiative
This summer, Durham began sending teams of unarmed professionals into the field as first responders to handle mental health emergencies.
WRAL
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
caxynews.com
New Dean of Students: Jennifer Rundles
When Chris Tennyson was announced the new Head of School in March of 2022, a new question arose: “Who would be the next Dean of Students?” After an open search of candidates for the position, Jennifer Rundles was named the new Dean of Students in July of 2022.
10 best Raleigh attractions
RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh detached house sells for $1.5 million
The property located in the 400 block of Person Street in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 19, 2022. The $1,480,000 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 3,318 square feet. The house is situated on a 8,276-square-foot lot.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
cbs17
Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
Comments / 0