Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: World Series Sweep Of New York Yankees; Sandy Kofuax Declines To Pitch On Yom Kippur
Led by Sandy Koufax on Oct. 6 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their third World Series championship in franchise history by completing a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. It came one day after the first ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. In a rematch between Game...
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
lastwordonsports.com
Padres Batter Scherzer in Game One
NEW YORK, Oct 7 – The San Diego Padres homered four times off Max Scherzer en route to a 7–1 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday in Game One of their Wild Card Series. The victory places the Padres on the cusp of advancing to the NLDS in the best-of-three series. Conversely, the Mets stare at a sudden end to their 101-win season. Yu Darvish kept the Mets off balance for seven innings, allowing only a solo home run to Eduardo Escobar. Jacob deGrom starts on Saturday against Blake Snell as the Mets seek to avoid elimination,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies stun Cardinals with ninth-inning rally in Game 1
A stunned crowd at Busch Stadium — just two innings prior screaming with joy after Juan Yepez’s tie-breaking, pinch-hit home run — started to file for the exits in disbelief before the last out was recorded. A last-ditch effort couldn’t alleviate the sting from the ninth-inning collapse....
Former 1986 Met Ed Hearn hoping fans step up to the plate for kidney donation
On top of the world - the joy and elation of winning it all in 1986, former Met Ed Hearn has been following the current Mets run from his home in Kansas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides great update on Matt Carpenter’s playoff availability
The New York Yankees have been fighting off a few lasting injuries leading up to the regular season finale, one of them being to slugger Matt Carpenter, who was an offensive catalyst before going down on August 8 against the Seattle Mariners. Carpenter has been ramping up recently, experiencing live...
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
Yardbarker
Could Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata make his MLB debut next season?
The Red Sox saw their top pitching prospect in Brayan Bello make his major-league debut this season. Could fellow right-hander Bryan Mata be next in line next year?. Bello, who appeared in 13 games and pitched 57 1/3 innings for the Red Sox in 2022, has graduated from his prospect status. Barring a major surprise, Mata will likely enter the 2023 season ranked by most publications as the top pitching prospect in Boston’s farm system.
Comments / 0