Queens, NY

City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lastwordonsports.com

Padres Batter Scherzer in Game One

NEW YORK, Oct 7 – The San Diego Padres homered four times off Max Scherzer en route to a 7–1 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday in Game One of their Wild Card Series. The victory places the Padres on the cusp of advancing to the NLDS in the best-of-three series. Conversely, the Mets stare at a sudden end to their 101-win season. Yu Darvish kept the Mets off balance for seven innings, allowing only a solo home run to Eduardo Escobar. Jacob deGrom starts on Saturday against Blake Snell as the Mets seek to avoid elimination,
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely

The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Could Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata make his MLB debut next season?

The Red Sox saw their top pitching prospect in Brayan Bello make his major-league debut this season. Could fellow right-hander Bryan Mata be next in line next year?. Bello, who appeared in 13 games and pitched 57 1/3 innings for the Red Sox in 2022, has graduated from his prospect status. Barring a major surprise, Mata will likely enter the 2023 season ranked by most publications as the top pitching prospect in Boston’s farm system.
BOSTON, MA

