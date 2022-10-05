Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: More ‘Interruptions’
(September photo courtesy Katie Kauffman) Last month we reported on that mural in Puget Ridge, “Lukia e Tenifa” by Toka Valu. The mural at 18th/Myrtle is one of four West Seattle installations that are part of the city’s “Art Interruptions” program; they’re now all detailed and explained here, in a newly published feature on the city’s ArtBeat website. Some are as simple as signs; all are meant to be temporary, the city says, even the mural.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke. ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:
westseattleblog.com
Watching the Mariners, Oktoberfest, comedy, and what else is up for your West Seattle Friday
(More early-fall flowers, seen in Gatewood) Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. ‘ONE DAY FOR WEST SEATTLE’: Today’s the day for the all-day fundraising marathon presented by the West Seattle Booster Club, as previewed here. Details are in this one-sheet; the donation link is here.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts
ROAD WORK – INCLUDING THIS WEEKEND. -There’s some work toward the east end of Sylvan Way, but not the big SPU project – that’s now expected to start next week. -In South Park, a drainage project is closing S. Holden St. between W. Marginal Way S. and 5th Ave S. weekdays through October 14th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT’s last weekly update
If you’ve been on the SDOT mailing list for weekly West Seattle Bridge updates – today’s newsletter is the last one, they’ve announced. Here’s the final update, three weeks post-reopening:. The West Seattle Bridge has been open to travelers for nearly 3 weeks, and people...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info
Here’s the forecast – sunshine expected, high back up in the 70s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service. Note that the Water Taxi will be on a Sunday schedule this Monday for the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pickup truck stolen, again; SPD meeting postponed for second time
STOLEN PICKUP: Amanda reports this pickup truck has been stolen again:. 2002 F-250. It was parked in front of the bowling alley between 1 and 2 pm on Thursday the 6th. Plate (corrected) C52723N. We’re awaiting the report number. (UPDATE: It’s 22-268812.) MEETING POSTPONED AGAIN: For the second...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire at Fire Station 37
Several people asked about an investigation that lasted for hours along southbound Highway 509 south of West Seattle, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South. (Thanks to Mel for the photo.) The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:. Detectives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 cases
SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night. Here’s how the police summary tells the story:. Officers and Westwood Village Emphasis Units responded to the Ross Dress for Less at Westwood Village for a report of an armed robbery. Loss Prevention Officers reported they had attempted to contact a suspected shoplifter who had gathered 300-400 dollars-worth of apparel. This suspect began to leave through the “employees only” area that led to an emergency exit. LPOs contacted him, at which time he pulled a handgun and pointed it at them, telling them to “back off,” which allowed him to run from the business, get into his vehicle and flee the area. An area check was negative.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer tutors needed
Our Lady of Guadalupe School needs adult volunteer tutors to staff its after-school tutoring program. The program serves students in grades K-5 on Wednesdays from 2:15-3:00 pm. The aim of the program is to strengthen students’ academic skills in reading, math, and/or writing. Volunteer experience with elementary age students is helpful but not required. For further information, please contact Julia Herrmanns at AfterSchoolTutor@guadalupe-school.org.
westseattleblog.com
INVESTIGATION: Detectives seeking information after person found dead along Highway 509
Several people asked about an investigation that lasted for hours along southbound Highway 509 south of West Seattle, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South. (Thanks to Mel for the photo.) The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:. Detectives...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Shanna Warren-Platt, 1959-2022
Family and friends are remembering Shanna Warren-Platt and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Shanna Warren-Platt, 63, of Seattle, passed away September 28th, 2022. She was born in Amoret, MO on April 17th, 1959 to parents Lucille (née Warren) Platt and James Platt. A friendly and studious child, Shanna was known for her love of exploring and animals. Shortly after graduating Miami High School, Shanna moved to Washington state, where she would go on to summit Mt. Rainier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: The Ponds’ popular pond
A block in Seaview could easily be renamed Pondview. This is why:. That’s the 3,200-gallon pond that occupies much of the front yard at Jeff and Melinda Pond‘s house. Yes, Pond is their surname as well as their passion. The pond is a neighborhood attraction, created more than a decade ago. It’s home to these colorful koi.
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Albert A. Radelich, 1932-2022
Family and friends will gather Saturday for a reception celebrating the life of Al Radelich. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Al passed away July 23, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born May 21, 1932 to John and Theresa Radelich in Tacoma. He...
westseattleblog.com
HEALTH ALERT: Rabid bat found in Duwamish Head area. Here’s what you need to know
A rabid bat was found by the sidewalk adjacent to the Duwamish Head Condominiums (1140 Alki Ave SW [map]) on September 18 – 19, 2022, near Alki Beach Pier [Luna/Anchor Park] in West Seattle. Anyone who might have had contact with this bat (even if not bitten) could be...
westseattleblog.com
CLOSURE: Log House Museum
History fans are going to have to wait until November for their next look into our area’s past. Just got word that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum is closed to the public for the rest of October because the city-landmark building is getting a new roof.
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Zumba at Jack Block Park?
Hi! That was probably my Urban Dance Fitness class :) We’ve been taking advantage of the nice weather & dancing outside on Tuesday nights. You can find all our schedule info on instagram at Studio206_dance. Our classes are held at Viva Arts and Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. I would...
Comments / 0