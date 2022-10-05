ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART: More ‘Interruptions’

(September photo courtesy Katie Kauffman) Last month we reported on that mural in Puget Ridge, “Lukia e Tenifa” by Toka Valu. The mural at 18th/Myrtle is one of four West Seattle installations that are part of the city’s “Art Interruptions” program; they’re now all detailed and explained here, in a newly published feature on the city’s ArtBeat website. Some are as simple as signs; all are meant to be temporary, the city says, even the mural.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke. ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts

ROAD WORK – INCLUDING THIS WEEKEND. -There’s some work toward the east end of Sylvan Way, but not the big SPU project – that’s now expected to start next week. -In South Park, a drainage project is closing S. Holden St. between W. Marginal Way S. and 5th Ave S. weekdays through October 14th.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT’s last weekly update

If you’ve been on the SDOT mailing list for weekly West Seattle Bridge updates – today’s newsletter is the last one, they’ve announced. Here’s the final update, three weeks post-reopening:. The West Seattle Bridge has been open to travelers for nearly 3 weeks, and people...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info

Here’s the forecast – sunshine expected, high back up in the 70s. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service. Note that the Water Taxi will be on a Sunday schedule this Monday for the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire at Fire Station 37

Several people asked about an investigation that lasted for hours along southbound Highway 509 south of West Seattle, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South. (Thanks to Mel for the photo.) The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 cases

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night. Here’s how the police summary tells the story:. Officers and Westwood Village Emphasis Units responded to the Ross Dress for Less at Westwood Village for a report of an armed robbery. Loss Prevention Officers reported they had attempted to contact a suspected shoplifter who had gathered 300-400 dollars-worth of apparel. This suspect began to leave through the “employees only” area that led to an emergency exit. LPOs contacted him, at which time he pulled a handgun and pointed it at them, telling them to “back off,” which allowed him to run from the business, get into his vehicle and flee the area. An area check was negative.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer tutors needed

Our Lady of Guadalupe School needs adult volunteer tutors to staff its after-school tutoring program. The program serves students in grades K-5 on Wednesdays from 2:15-3:00 pm. The aim of the program is to strengthen students’ academic skills in reading, math, and/or writing. Volunteer experience with elementary age students is helpful but not required. For further information, please contact Julia Herrmanns at AfterSchoolTutor@guadalupe-school.org.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Remembering Shanna Warren-Platt, 1959-2022

Family and friends are remembering Shanna Warren-Platt and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Shanna Warren-Platt, 63, of Seattle, passed away September 28th, 2022. She was born in Amoret, MO on April 17th, 1959 to parents Lucille (née Warren) Platt and James Platt. A friendly and studious child, Shanna was known for her love of exploring and animals. Shortly after graduating Miami High School, Shanna moved to Washington state, where she would go on to summit Mt. Rainier.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS: The Ponds’ popular pond

A block in Seaview could easily be renamed Pondview. This is why:. That’s the 3,200-gallon pond that occupies much of the front yard at Jeff and Melinda Pond‘s house. Yes, Pond is their surname as well as their passion. The pond is a neighborhood attraction, created more than a decade ago. It’s home to these colorful koi.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Celebration of Life on Saturday for Albert A. Radelich, 1932-2022

Family and friends will gather Saturday for a reception celebrating the life of Al Radelich. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Al passed away July 23, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born May 21, 1932 to John and Theresa Radelich in Tacoma. He...
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

CLOSURE: Log House Museum

History fans are going to have to wait until November for their next look into our area’s past. Just got word that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum is closed to the public for the rest of October because the city-landmark building is getting a new roof.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Zumba at Jack Block Park?

Hi! That was probably my Urban Dance Fitness class :) We’ve been taking advantage of the nice weather & dancing outside on Tuesday nights. You can find all our schedule info on instagram at Studio206_dance. Our classes are held at Viva Arts and Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. I would...
SEATTLE, WA

