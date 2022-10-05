Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Yamaha Introduces Three New E-Bikes For Mountain, Gravel, And Commuting
After introducing three new e-bikes for the mountain, gravel, and urban segments, legendary motorcycle maker Yamaha is expanding into the realm of electric motorcycles. In a YouTube premiere titled Switch On earlier in 2022, when Yamaha displayed its upcoming electric scooters and mopeds, the company disclosed its ambitions to introduce a new line of e-bikes. The Moro 07, Wabash RT, and Crosscore RC are new additions to Yamaha's portfolio of electric bikes.
RideApart
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast: New Yamaha e-bikes, Del Mar test ride, electric Polaris RANGER & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from Yamaha and Delfast, test riding the new LiveWire S2 Del Mar and the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic, new electric motorcycles from Sur Ron and SUPER73, and lots more.
RideApart
Damon Motorcycles Announces $90M Order Backlog
Damon Motorcycles has no difficulty capturing the public’s attention. If the brand’s sleek design doesn’t stop you in your tracks, the claimed 200+ horsepower, 200-mph+ top speed, and 200-mile+ range should do the trick. That head-turning ability enabled the Canadian firm to rake in $90M in backlogged orders over the past two years.
RideApart
Ducati World Première 2023 Episode Four Postponed To A Future Date
Ducati’s World Première 2023 season kicked off on September 2, 2022. At the time of writing, we’ve seen three of the seven new machines that the team from Bologna are excited to reveal to us all this time around. First came the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition...
RideApart
Nexx Helmets’ X.R3R Hagibis: Purple-Tinted Carbon Goodness
Portuguese helmet brand, Nexx, put out a new colorway of its new X.R3R lid recently, called the Hagibis. About a year ago, Nexx updated its lineup with several new models. The X.R3R became the brand’s newest offering on the market for riders who want a light carbon fiber lid with tons of quality in tow. Nexx is one particular brand in the market that has a way with carbon fiber. Even before this release, there were a bunch of models that were already shelled in the space-age material including some retro-inspired lids.
RideApart
Horex VR6 RAW 99 Limited Edition Adds Lightness With Carbon Fiber
If you like carbon fiber, and you’re also fond of the Horex VR6, then Horex has yet another creation in store for fans to enjoy. Back at Intermot 2018, Horex introduced the VR6 RAW, which showcased extremely lightweight, forged aluminum wheels in black to match its blacked-out everything. It boasted quite a bit of carbon fiber of its own, and weighed in at a claimed 220 kilograms dry (about 485 pounds).
RideApart
Zard Has A Shiny New Full Exhaust For The Aprilia RS 660
Parallel-twin-powered sportbikes are all the rage these days, and nearly all manufacturers—save for a few purist brands—have at least one sporty machine, either fully faired or naked, rocking this compact powerplant. Out of all the possible configurations of the good old P-twin, the 270-degree crankshaft iteration has always been a favorite of sporty riders thanks to its power delivery, sound, and character that mimics that of a 90-degree V-twin.
RideApart
Meet Peugeot’s E-Streetzone: The Brand’s New Electric Scooter
From October 17 to 23, 2022, Peugeot will be present at the Mondial de l’Automobile show in Paris. This year will be important for the French brand because of its electrification plans, and things will continue with the e-Streetzone once it gets an official unveiling at the show this month.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Pinkbike.com
Ridley Release New Raft and Probe RS XC Bikes
Ridley, much like their home country of Belgium, are perhaps a lot better known for their road and cyclocross exploits than their mountain bike range. However, they've released two new models to their range that, while far more suited to cross-country than more extreme forms of riding, are by far the most progressive off-road bikes Ridley have released.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
1968 Pontiac Firebird 400 Will Leave You Astonished
Pontiac is one of the most distinctly American brands to ever show its face on the nation’s Automotive Market. Featuring style that no one else had the guts to put out there and some truly incredible performance, the manufacturer quickly established itself as the performance wing of GM. Sure they had their “Grandma car” phase in the early nineteen 60s in late 1950s, but the addition of the GTO to their lineup pretty much quashed any rumors that Pontiac was falling short. Of course, ever since then the pressure was on to always be constantly innovating which was exactly why they came out with the Pontiac Firebird soon after Ford released their Mustang. America is a nation fueled by competition in this car is a perfect example of that.
RideApart
Kawasaki Indonesia Unveils The 2023 Ninja ZX-25R And ZX-25RR
Kawasaki has a unique definition for the term “new model”. Earlier this week, Team Green hyped up the unveiling of seven “new vehicles” just to pull the covers off slight iterations or updates of its KLX, Ninja, KLR, Z, and KX lineups. That seems to be a pattern with the brand, as Kawasaki Indonesia followed the same approach when it introduced the 2023 Ninja ZX-25R.
Pinkbike.com
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
Best budget gravel bikes 2022: get off the beaten track without spending the earth
Looking for the best budget gravel bikes? Here's our pick of lower priced options
RideApart
Get A Dual Sport First Before An ADV According To This Rider
Getting started on a motorcycle is tough, even if you don’t have a bike yet. The question of “what bike should I get,” is always tough to answer since there are so many variables. Of course, there is a right way to get into motorcycling, and many...
notebookcheck.net
OKAI EB50 e-bike receives OTA update for up to 31 mph speeds
OKAI has launched an over-the-air update for its EB50 electric bicycle. Also known as the Ranger fat tire e-bike, the model launched earlier this year. The new software officially raises the top assistance speed of the bike from 20 mph (~32 kph) to 28 mph (~45 kph). However, the company stated that several users who have downloaded the update are managing to hit assistance speeds of 31 mph (~50 kph) when the battery is fully charged.
bikepacking.com
Ritchey Beacon XL Handlebar: A Drop Bar for Mountain Bikers
Never quite satisfied with the shape of drop bars, Miles finds curvy bar bliss on the Ritchey Beacon XL, a super wide drop bar with a 36° flare. Find his thoughts on it here…. Over the last four years, I’ve tested and reviewed a total of 10 drop-bar bikes...
BBC
Filippo Ganna smashes cycling's hour world record
Italy's Filippo Ganna has smashed cycling's hour world record - registering 56.792km in 60 minutes on a track in Switzerland. He beat the previous UCI mark, 55.548km, set by his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Dan Bigham in August, by a margin of 1.244km. Ganna, 26, rode a specially designed 3D-printed Pinarello...
