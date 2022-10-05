ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

hooversun.com

Bucs overcome turnovers to knock off Tuscaloosa County

HOOVER -- Five lost fumbles could have overshadowed a career night from LaMarion McCammon and a dominating performance from the Hoover High School defense, but the Class 7A No. 3 Buccaneers remained unbeaten in region play with a 31-13 win over No. 7 Tuscaloosa County at the Hoover Met. Hoover...
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Jags notch 1st region victory with big 2nd half

CHELSEA -- A big defensive performance propelled the Spain Park High School football team to victory on Friday night. The Jaguars walked out of Chelsea with a 35-21 Class 7A, Region 3 win thanks to six second-half sacks and two interceptions. Spain Park (2-5, 1-4 in region) picked up its...
HOOVER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Is Alabama still the favorite to land 5-Star DE Keon Keeley?

Keon Keeley will return to the University of Alabama this weekend for an official visit. The Crimson Tide were considered by many to be the favorite to land Keeley when he first de-committed from Notre Dame. With Florida and Ohio State equally pushing had for Keeley, Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an updated look at Keeley’s recruitment ahead of his official visit during “The Process.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County

MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
MONTEVALLO, AL
styleblueprint.com

Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM

Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
HUEYTOWN, AL

Community Policy