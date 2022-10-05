Cyber Monday Lego deals 2022 - prepare for the offers

Cyber Monday Lego deals are fast approaching now Fall is upon us, and that means the race to save yourself a silly amount of money is nearly here. Want to get ahead and find the biggest discounts before anyone else? No problem, we've got you covered.

Sure, the day itself is best known as a repository for tech savings (with hot-ticket items like laptops and PCs taking the lion's share of attention), but some of the best Lego sets can also yield impressively low prices. That was certainly the case last year, with many fan-favorite kits dropping to their cheapest price for 2021's Cyber Monday Lego deals. We expect the same to happen again in 2022, so it's time to buckle in and prepare yourself.

Because these mega-savings are are likely to be as good as we'll get this side of 2023, we've listed our top advice on how to take advantage of this year's offers right here. Closer to the time, we'll also be trawling the biggest retailers around the web to find their must-have Cyber Monday Lego deals. Basically, bookmark this page and check in every now and then as we approach Cyber Monday itself!

Cyber Monday Lego deals - FAQs

When will the Cyber Monday Lego deals start?

This sales event always take place on the first Monday after Black Friday, so this year the Cyber Monday Lego deals will kick off on November 28 .

However, don't think they're limited to a single day. The offers will begin the moment Black Friday is over, and they'll continue for a day or so afterward.

Where will the best Cyber Monday Lego deals be?

As you'd expect, the biggest retailers should be your first port of call when it comes to Cyber Monday Lego deals in 2022 - Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are consistently excellent in terms of reductions, with Amazon edging out the competition ever so slightly. However, the official Lego store can be even better. It enjoyed a very healthy 20% discount on more sets than we could count in 2020, and for 2021 it had plenty of free gifts on the go.

As with Black Friday, supermarkets are also a good call for good Cyber Monday Lego deals. As an example, Aldi slashed the price of the Millennium Falcon by 60% a little while back.



USA



Amazon: Traditionally the best all-rounder for Lego deals

Lego.com: Offered discounts of up to 20% last year

Best Buy: Can be relied on for consistently good Lego discounts

Walmart: Its Lego section is intuitive and easy to browse



UK



Amazon: A great Lego all-rounder during Cyber Monday

Lego.com: Offered discounts of up to 20% last year

Argos: Had great discounts on premium sets last year

John Lewis: There's less choice, but the Lego discounts are still good

Cyber Monday Lego deals - what to expect

As we saw last year, 2022's Cyber Monday Lego deals will probably emphasize cheap or mid-range sets that will make excellent Christmas gifts - if you're trying to finish your shopping early, it's the ideal time to strike. And sure, many of these items aren't too expensive to begin with. But you can usually save enough to make them more of an impulse-buy than usual.

Star Wars sets usually get a lot of savings during November

One franchise is been better represented by these price cuts than any other, though; the best Cyber Monday Lego deals almost always revolve around a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars sets usually get a lot of savings during November, and even though the likes of the Millennium Falcon will have already flown off shelves (seriously, it's red hot), there are loads of other great kits from the range that will have their prices slashed.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Lego deals

Lego Friends Central Perk | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This set has been a huge hit over the last few years, especially with the cast reunion back in 2021. As such, getting it for less as part of the Cyber Monday deals 2021 was a real win.



UK price: £64.99 £43 at Amazon



Lego BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child | $19.99 $15.79 at Amazon

Save 21% - If you wanted a quick and easy gift ahead of the Holidays in 2021, Baby Yoda and his Mandalorian babysitter/father figure/gun-for-hire was on-hand to help. The kit saw a hefty discount for the Cyber Monday Lego deals.



UK price: £17.99 £14.99 at Amazon



Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - It's-a-me, a good deal! The Super Mario starter set fell to its lowest ever price for Black Friday 2021, and it was still there when the Cyber Monday Lego deals came to life.



UK price: £49.99 £30 at Amazon



Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 $31 at Amazon

Save 20% - If you wanted a slightly different kind of advent calendar in 2021, Lego had you covered with this Harry Potter version in the Cyber Monday Lego deals. It focused on Harry's first adventure.



UK price: Was £17.49 at Amazon



Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Darth Vader has one of the coolest costumes in all of cinema, so getting his iconic helmet for less in 2021 was a good way to kick off the week's Cyber Monday Lego deals.



UK price: £59.99 £40 at Amazon



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter | $39.99 $32 at Amazon

Save 18% - It seemed to be all about the first Harry Potter film for Lego in 2021, and one of their main sets on offer in the Cyber Monday Lego deals was the trio's encounter with Fluffy the three-headed dog.



UK price: £34.99 £23.33 at Amazon



Lego Luigi starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Mario's brother joined him in Lego form, and you could make a pretty good saving on it in the Cyber Monday Lego deals 2021.



UK price: £49.99 £30 at Amazon (with voucher)



Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - If you wanted a climactic boss battle to end your DIY Super Mario course, this set and its stellar Cyber Monday Lego discount was perfect.



UK price: £89.99 £82.54 at Amazon



