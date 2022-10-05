ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and for what it’s worth, two-time champion and manager David Ross has tempered expectations before seeing what his roster looks like come next season.
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
Willson Contreras never faltered in the first half. In nearly every facet of the game, he was elite, one of the last links to the 2016 World Series that now seems so much deeper in the past than just six years. 2016 was Contreras' rookie season so the World Series...
The end of an era is drawing near in St. Louis, and as the Cardinals hope to send at least two franchise icons off on the highest note possible, they have formally set their roster for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Phillies. Here is how the roster will look as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols suit up for the final postseason run of their illustrious careers…
The Cubs will open the 2023 season Thursday, March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CT. This handy clock will remind you how much time remains before that date and time.
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Haha. Bwah-ha-ha. Bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha. Ok, I’m done. Also, the game ended with Yadi striking out....
The Cubs went 6-0 against the Phillies in 2022. You may have heard that it was just the third time they were unbeaten in the regular season in at least 6 games against any opponent. They were 6-0 vs. the Braves in 2008 and 7-0 vs. the Mets in 2015.
This post contains a wide range of data about the Cubs' 2022 season. Some are new. Some are final numbers for data that I have included regularly in my comments on Al Yellon's game previews. Because the data were formatted for the comments, that is how they are presented here,...
I remembered this long-ago incident quite well and learned that my friend (and Cubs By The Numbers co-author) Kasey Ignarski had video of the game where it happened, so here are three minutes’ worth of clips of a squirrel running all over the infield, outfield and Cubs dugout at Wrigley Field:
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the end-of-the-season after-party for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad to see you stop in this evening for our end of the year celebration. We’re celebrating whether the season was worth celebrating or not. The big thing is that we got through it. Together. We still have a few tables left in the front. There’s no cover charge and the dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. On Oct. 5, the Kansas City Royals decided to part ways with manager Mike Matheny, creating the seventh opening of the 2022 offseason. Matheny joins two recent changes. Chicago White...
Perhaps in 2023, the Chicago Cubs will return to the postseason for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season. In the meantime, 12 other teams will begin vying for this year’s World Series championship later today, with four wild card series beginning, all best-of-three. Yesterday, Sara Sanchez wrote...
