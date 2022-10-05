Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Related
What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023
The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and for what it’s worth, two-time champion and manager David Ross has tempered expectations before seeing what his roster looks like come next season.
Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
Yardbarker
Cubs Season in Review: Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras never faltered in the first half. In nearly every facet of the game, he was elite, one of the last links to the 2016 World Series that now seems so much deeper in the past than just six years. 2016 was Contreras' rookie season so the World Series...
Cardinals announce wild-card roster
The end of an era is drawing near in St. Louis, and as the Cardinals hope to send at least two franchise icons off on the highest note possible, they have formally set their roster for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Phillies. Here is how the roster will look as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols suit up for the final postseason run of their illustrious careers…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Countdown to Cubs 2023 Opening Day
The Cubs will open the 2023 season Thursday, March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CT. This handy clock will remind you how much time remains before that date and time.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ bird watching
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Haha. Bwah-ha-ha. Bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha. Ok, I’m done. Also, the game ended with Yadi striking out....
Can the Cubs win without a left-handed power hitter?
I feel sorry for kids today in a number of ways. One can argue they grow up too fast – there is too much technology at too early an age, and the like. Every 10-year-old needs a smartphone? I think not. One of the joys of my youth was...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs in season series
The Cubs went 6-0 against the Phillies in 2022. You may have heard that it was just the third time they were unbeaten in the regular season in at least 6 games against any opponent. They were 6-0 vs. the Braves in 2008 and 7-0 vs. the Mets in 2015.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Season's end numbers-palooza
This post contains a wide range of data about the Cubs' 2022 season. Some are new. Some are final numbers for data that I have included regularly in my comments on Al Yellon's game previews. Because the data were formatted for the comments, that is how they are presented here,...
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Today in Cubs history: The time a squirrel ran all over Wrigley Field
I remembered this long-ago incident quite well and learned that my friend (and Cubs By The Numbers co-author) Kasey Ignarski had video of the game where it happened, so here are three minutes’ worth of clips of a squirrel running all over the infield, outfield and Cubs dugout at Wrigley Field:
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: It’s time for some roster decisions
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the end-of-the-season after-party for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad to see you stop in this evening for our end of the year celebration. We’re celebrating whether the season was worth celebrating or not. The big thing is that we got through it. Together. We still have a few tables left in the front. There’s no cover charge and the dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. On Oct. 5, the Kansas City Royals decided to part ways with manager Mike Matheny, creating the seventh opening of the 2022 offseason. Matheny joins two recent changes. Chicago White...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani is one of the easiest guys to work with - Joe Maddon on Ohtani | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by Joe Maddon, former manager of the Angels, Chicago Cubs, and the Tampa Bay Rays to talk about what is was like to be able to work with Shohei Ohtani. Maddon talks about Ohtani’s incredible athleticism and dedication on and off the field!
MLB・
Mid-season acquisition Quintana gets start in Game 1 of Wild Card series for Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — On the morning of August 1, the Cardinals trailed the Brewers by three games in the NL Central, Jose Quintana was a Pirate and Jordan Montgomery was a Yankee. The return of Albert Pujols to St. Louis had produced more sentimentality than substance. A lot has...
Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners came back down 8-1 Saturday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and win their first playoff series in 21 years. They will face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, beginning Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Here are all the former Cubs in the 2022 postseason
Perhaps in 2023, the Chicago Cubs will return to the postseason for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season. In the meantime, 12 other teams will begin vying for this year’s World Series championship later today, with four wild card series beginning, all best-of-three. Yesterday, Sara Sanchez wrote...
On This Day in Cubs History: The 'Curse of the Billy Goat' is Born
One of the greatest curses in modern sports history was born as the Chicago Cubs went on to lose the 1945 World Series.
Comments / 0