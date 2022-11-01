ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Community Calendar of Events

The World
The World
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiUua_0iNFO5lj00

First Tuesday Talks

6 p.m., November 1- Coos History Museum

Representatives from three coastal tribes, The Coquille Indian Tribe, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI), and The Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians (CTSI) will lead a discussion about “Native American Language Revitalization on the Oregon South Coast”. This program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.

-----------------------------------

Plan, shop, save and cook

5:30 p.m., November 1 & 8

Starfish Youth Therapy

Center, 465 Elrod, Coos Bay

The Oregon State University Extension is leading the class showing how to save money at the grocery store and eat healthy on a budget. Register at https://beav.es/54m

-----------------------------------

Free dance class

10 a.m. each Monday

North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Way

All are welcome at a free dance and fitness class. Singles and couples can join the fun and learn a variety of beginner-friendly dances from around the world. No experience is necessary. New dancers are always welcome. Skilled instructors will guide you every step of the way. The dances are easy to learn and appropriate for all skill levels. This weekly class is a great opportunity to enjoy music, movement and exercise in a friendly social environment.

-----------------------------------

Mission Pastable

Spaghetti Feed

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 5

North Bend

Community Center

The Coos County Foster Parent Association is hosting the free family event with pasta for all to eat. Donations are accepted.

-----------------------------------

Tide of the Toddlers - Terrific

10-11 a.m.. November 5

South Slough

Visitors Center

​Bring your children ages 1 to 5 to learn all about wild turkeys, their habitat and how they are different from domestic turkeys. Children will play games, hear a story, look at feathers and make turkey hats. Event is free, but reservations are required.

-----------------------------------

Youth Leadership and Advocacy Workshop

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

SWOCC campus, Empire Hall

Age range: 8th-12th grade

Register by emailing socpcooscounty@gmail.com. Transportation available.

-----------------------------------

Naloxone training

4 p.m., November 7

Coos Bay Public Library

The Coos Bay Public Library is teaming up with HIV Alliance to offer Naloxone Training every half hour starting at 4 and ending at 6 p.m. What is Naloxone? Naloxone is a medication that prevents overdose by temporarily stopping the effects of opioids (i.e.: Heroin, Fentanyl, Codeine, Oxycodone, Methadone, etc.) by allowing breathing to resume and reversing the overdose.

-----------------------------------

Birding at Millicoma Marsh

10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 9

Meet in parking lot behind Millicoma School

Enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter, binoculars, and spotting scopes provided. Dress for the weather. This is a free event; however, registration is required.

-----------------------------------

Community Yoga

6 p.m., November 9

Virtually via Zoom

You Should Know: Coos Bay Public Library is partnering with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak. Kelli has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 16 years. She has taught yoga in community health centers, schools, and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last 8 years.

-----------------------------------

Fall Mushrooms

10 a.m. -1:30 p.m.,

November 12

South Slough Reserve

Discover the world of mushrooms with local expert John Schaefer. Learn how to identify at least 15 local mushroom species and techniques for mushroom hunting. This workshop takes place indoors and along trails, so please dress for the weather and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Please bring a basket and knife for collecting.

-----------------------------------

Create an online marketplace

11 a.m. - noon, November 12

Coos Bay Public Library

Coos Bay Public Library is partnering with local artists, Andrea Pellicani and Alan Bartl. Learn how to create an online store for your business. Andrea and Alan will help you decide which platform is best for you and your products. They will cover e-commerce options such as Etsy, shopify, and GoDaddy discussing user friendliness, cost, and other features.

-----------------------------------

Birds on the Estuary

10-11:30 a.m., November 16

Meet at Charleston

Visitors Center

Explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter, binoculars, and spotting scopes provided.

-----------------------------------

Storytime

10 a.m. each Wednesday

Coos Bay Public Library

Fall into a new routine this autumn with storytimes at the Coos Bay Public Library. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and the parents or caregivers are invited to a weekly interactive program featuring songs, rhymes, movement and stories.

-----------------------------------

Young Writers Group

4 p.m. each Thursday

Coos Bay Public Library

Teen writers ages 12-18 are invited to a group for young writers at the Coos Bay Public Library.

Each week will include a writing prompt or game, time to write independently and an opportunity to share work with the group. The group will meet weekly through December 15. No experience necessary.

-----------------------------------

Al-Anon Family Group 7-8 p.m. each Wednesday

Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd.

The Al-Anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics. They share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. Al-Anon believes alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery.

-----------------------------------

TOPS weekly meeting

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 866 S. 4th Street, Coos Bay

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit weight loss support organization. Its purpose is to help and support each other as we take and keep off pounds sensibly.

-----------------------------------

UnBook Club

1 p.m. every fourth Thurs.

North Bend Public Library

The UnBook Club is a book club without assigned reading. Come tell us what you’ve been reading and leave with new ideas.

Comments / 0

