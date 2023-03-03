Community Calendar of Events

Ready, Set, Kindergarten!

Thru March 23rd

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is partnering with South Coast Early Learning to offer Ready, Set, Kindergarten! Ready, Set, Kindergarten! is a program for children ages 4 or 5 and their caregivers. The program is designed to help caregivers prepare their child for kindergarten, using music, literature, art, and imaginative play. We are offering two different sessions – one in March and one in April. Each session is four weeks long and is limited to 15 children. Our March session will start Thursday, March 2 and run till March 23. This session will meet once a week on Thursdays at 2:30 PM. There will also be a graduation party on Friday, March 24 at 4:00 PM. Our April session will start Thursday, April 6 and run till April 27. This session will meet once a week on Thursdays at 5:00 PM. The session will also have a graduation party on Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 AM. All children participating in either session of the program will receive the following free resources: an iPad, books, art supplies, craft kits, puzzles, music makers, and imaginative play supplies. Registration is required. Caregivers can register their child at NBPL or at https://tinyurl.com/5av8mctz. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

“Coco”

10 am, March 4th

Egyptian Theatre

Coos Health & Wellness presents: Coco. Presented with Spanish subtitles. Saturday, March 4th at 10 am. Doors open at 9:30 am. Admission Free. Free popcorn, juice or water and giveaways.

----------------------------------

Stuff the Jeep! Animal Shelter Supply Drive

11 - 2 pm, March 4th

Cascade Farm & Outdoor 3111 Ocean Boulevard SE, Coos Bay

Stuff the Jeep! Animal Shelter Supply Drive. March 4, 2023, 11 am – 2 pm at Cascade Farm & Outdoor – 3111 Ocean Boulevard SE, Coos Bay. Donations go to our local animal shelters: Friends of Coos County Animals; Oregon Coast Humane Society; Coos County Animal Shelter; South Coast Humane Society; and Reedsport K9 Shelter. Needs List: canned dog & cat food, doggie treats, laundry detergent, bleach, paper towels, tissues, leashes, collars, crates, stuffed animals, assorted pet toys, tip proof feeding bowls, bottled water, lint rollers, AAA batteries, paper plates, twin pocket folders, blankets, towels, fleece throws, clay cat litter and copy paper. Contact Oregon’s Bay Area Jeep Club to sponsor, oregonsbayareajc@gmail.com, 541-707-0185,

facebook.com/events/

441212311439421/

?sfnsn=mo&mibextid

=6aamW6

----------------------------------

Kids & Art: Dino Art

1:30 pm (preschool) or 2:30 pm (5-12 yrs), March 4th

Coos Art Museum

First Saturday of each month. $5.00 per artist. Space limited, register online www.coosart.org or call 541-267-3901. Questions? arted@coosart.org. Preschool class 1:30 pm, kids 5-12 yrs. 2:30 pm. Coos Art Museum 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-3901

www.coosart.org.

----------------------------------

“Hacksaw Ridge”

7 pm, March 4th

Egyptian Theatre

Egyptian Theatre presents: Hacksaw Ridge. March 4th at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30. Regular admission. 50/50 raffle.

Naloxone Training

4-6 pm, March 6th

Coos Bay Public Library

On Monday, March 6, the Coos Bay Public Library is teaming up with HIV Alliance to offer Naloxone Training every half hour starting at 4:00 and ending at 6:00 p.m. What is Naloxone? Naloxone is a medication that prevents overdose by temporarily stopping the effects of opioids (i.e.: Heroin, Fentanyl, Codeine, Oxycodone, Methadone, etc.) by allowing breathing to resume and reversing the overdose. Naloxone has been used for more than 40 years and is safe with little to no side effects. Naloxone is not addictive and has no potential for abuse. It is not a controlled substance and is available over the counter in 46 states. The event will be held in person at the Coos Bay Public Library. Free Naloxone will be available to all participants to take home with them after their training. For more information, please go to the Coos Bay Public Library webpage, or contact Tammy Aley at 541-808-7244

----------------------------------

Baby Storytime

10 am, March 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th

Coos Bay Library

This March, the Coos Bay Public Library will host a series of storytimes on Tuesdays at 10:00 am designed for babies 0-14 months and a parent or caregiver. The program will include stories, rhymes, and songs selected specifically with babies in mind. The program encourages early literacy development by fostering opportunities for parents and caregivers to talk, sing, read, play, and write with the children in their lives. Pre-registration is not required. For more information on storytimes visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.

----------------------------------

Many Lands, Many Dances

9 am, March 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th

North Bend Public Library

In March, Stacy Rose will return to the North Bend Public Library to offer her popular dance class “Many Lands, Many Dances.” Every Thursday at 9:00 AM, Stacy will teach attendees different folk dances from around the globe. In addition to instruction on the specific dance techniques, attendees can expect to hear folk music and learn cultural information relevant to each folk dance. This class is open to all ages and ability levels. Attendees can expect a judgment-free, beginner-friendly space. No special clothes or footwear are required. Stacey Rose has been instructing folk dancing for over 20 years. She has led community dancing in a variety of settings, locally and on a national scale. In September of 2009, she began teaching a weekly international folk-dance class at Southwestern Oregon Community College. More information can be found at http://www.stacyrosedance.com/. Attend in-person or register at https://tinyurl.com/6hfd3fec to attend via Zoom. Registration is not needed for in-person attendance. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

Parkinson’s Support Group

1-2:30 pm, March 9th

Coos Bay Fire Department

A support group for those with Parkinson’s, their care partners, family and friends will begin on March 9th. The support group will meet on the second Thursday of each month from 1:00 - 2:30, at the Coos Bay Fire Department, 450 Elrod Avenue, Coos Bay and is sponsored by Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (PRO). Local contact information: Aaron - 541.808.1336. Learn more about PRO’s services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

----------------------------------

“Tron”

6 pm, March 9th

Egyptian Theatre

Coos Health & Wellness presents: Tron. March 9th at 6 pm. Doors open at 5:30. Admission Free. Free popcorn, juice or water and giveaways.

----------------------------------

Community Yoga with Kelli Bosak

6 pm, March 9th

Coos Bay Public Library

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, will co-host Community Yoga. Kelli has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 16 years. She has taught yoga in community health centers, schools, and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last 8 years. We meet every 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00pm. Next class: Thursday, March 9. This virtual Community Yoga class will be a foundational group practice that includes guided instruction (and live demonstration via zoom) of basic postures, simple movements guided by breath, and accessible exercises to build strength and flexibility. Ease of movement, standing postures, supported postures, and some passive stretches will be integrated into class. Time will be given to practice breathwork, visualization and meditation. Emphasis is placed on de-stressing the body and mind to help the student find a deep calm and inner sense of wellbeing. This FREE class is appropriate for all levels. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3CbG1VR *Registrants will need to complete a new student & liability form.

----------------------------------

In and Out of Coos County: Transportation in the early 1900s

6 pm, March 9th

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library welcomes local historian Steve Greif on Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 PM. Steve will present a talk entitled “In and Out of Coos County: Transportation in the early 1900s.” This interactive presentation will discuss the history of the Oregon sea and land routes used a century ago. Attendees will learn about four historical routes travelers used to journey from Portland to Coos Bay. Photos and maps from the Coos History Museum's collection will be featured during the presentation. Steve Greif is well-known in the local Coos Bay community. He is a retired North Bend High School teacher and local author. He is also a frequent volunteer at the Coos History Museum, serving as a board member, researcher, and front desk volunteer. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

“Matilda the Musical”

11-1 pm,

March 10th – 26th

Little Theatre on the Bay

Kids under 12 are half-price! Little Theatre on the Bay Presents Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical". 9 Shows, March 10th – 26th Tickets Online: TheLibertyTheatre.org Box office hours: Tuesdays 11 AM – 1 PM + 1 hr prior to show (541) 756-4336

----------------------------------

“Stand by Me”

7 pm, March 10th

Egyptian Theatre

Egyptian Theatre presents: Stand by Me. March 10th at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30. Regular admission. 50/50 raffle.

----------------------------------

Robotics with Adrian Deleon

10:30 am, March 11th

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is hosting an interactive Robotics Class for kids ages 8-12 on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 AM. This class will be led by Adrian DeLeon, CBSD robotics coach, and will include instruction on beginner-friendly coding using LEGOs and problem-solving fun programming challenges! The Robotics Workshop is limited to 24 participants. Registration required. Please go to https://tinyurl.com/3nazvcas to register. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

“Hook”

7 pm, March 11th

Egyptian Theatre

Egyptian Theatre presents: Hook. March 11th at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30. Regular admission. 50/50 raffle.

----------------------------------

Job Fair

12-2 pm, March 15th

Coos Bay Public Library

Coos Bay Public Library will be hosting a FREE Job Fair on Wednesday, March 15 from 12:00pm-2:00pm in the Coos Bay Library’s Myrtlewood Room. The Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to make connections with local employers and staffing agencies. All job seekers are encouraged to attend. This is a FREE event for both employers and job seekers. Whether you are an individual searching for work or an employer in search of candidates, please call (541) 269-1101 x222 for further information. Please note: Due to limited space, all employers must register with the library prior to staffing the fair.

----------------------------------

Nalozone Training

4-6 pm, March 15th

North Bend Public Library

On Wednesday, March 15th, the North Bend Public Library is teaming up with HIV Alliance to offer Naloxone Training every half hour starting at 4:00 and ending at 6:00 p.m. What is Naloxone? Naloxone is a medication that prevents overdose by temporarily stopping the effects of opioids (i.e.: Heroin, Fentanyl, Codeine, Oxycodone, Methadone, etc.) by allowing breathing to resume and reversing the overdose. Naloxone has been used for more than 40 years and is safe with little to no side effects. Naloxone is not addictive and has no potential for abuse. It is not a controlled substance and is available over the counter in 46 states. The event will be held in person at the North Bend Public Library. Free Naloxone will be available to all participants to take home with them after their training. For more information, please go to the North Bend Public Library webpage, or contact Tammy Aley at 541-808-7244.

----------------------------------

ASL Practice Place

12 pm, March 16th

Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor, Kandy Bergquist, to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid, and Speech Pathologist. We meet every third Thursday of the month @ 12:00pm. Next event: Thursday, March 16, 2023. Program is for those who wish to practice their ASL conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign in ASL as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let’s sign! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their ASL conversational skills. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3m6j2WG

----------------------------------

“Mamma Mia”

7 pm, March 17th

Egyptian Theatre

Egyptian Theatre presents: Mamma Mia. March 17th at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30. Regular admission. 50/50 raffle.

----------------------------------

Our Oregon Neighborhood

2-4 pm, March 18th

The Artist Loft Gallery

David Johnson of North Bend is the Guest Artist at the Artist Loft Gallery March through April. “Our Oregon Neighborhood” is a celebration of familiar local scenes. David has lived in the area for many years, and it is the beautiful imagery of this area that has inspired his present work. The Loft will host a reception for the artist on Saturday, March 18th, 2-4 p.m. We invite you to come and meet the artist, hear about his art journey, and enjoy his evocative paintings.

----------------------------------

Bach Birthday Party & Concert

2-5 pm, March 19th

Holy Trinity Catholic Church Parish Hall

Come celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach's 338th birthday with live performances of Bach's music by some of the South Coast's finest musicians and special Bach Birthday Cupcakes, coffee, and wine tasting. Musicians will include the Seascape String Quartet, composed of Claire Mohr, Luanne May, Lisa Jarvis, and Kimberly Wurster; Bandon duo Sarah Mautner, violin & Crystal Landucci, piano; Langlois cellist Dace Sultanov; and Coos Bay pianist Madi Cristina Barrena. It's rumored that Old Bach himself may attend! Admission by donation at the door to benefit the grand piano fund at Holy Trinity Parish Hall. Holy Trinity Catholic Church Parish Hall 355 Oregon Avenue SE, Bandon.

----------------------------------

Ladybug Love

2 pm, March 21st

North Bend Public Library

On Tuesday, March 21 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library will be hosting Cheryl O'Dell of Natural Grocers as she presents a talk entitled "Ladybug Love." This talk will focus on protecting ladybugs and other beneficial insects by integrating ladybug friendly agricultural practices. Ladybugs are vital to the health and wellbeing of our ecosystem. One ladybug can eat as many as 5,000 destructive aphids in their lifetime. Unfortunately, current agricultural practices have contributed to the decline of ladybug populations. Please join us to learn how you can show some "Ladybug Love" and make a difference by protecting this important insect. Cheryl O’Dell holds a Master of Science Degree in nutrition from Bastyr University, School of Natural Medicine. Her passion is engaging with the local community to achieve their health goals by helping them establish healthy habits that align with their individual lifestyles. When not at Natural Grocers, Cheryl enjoys spending time in the natural areas of the Coos Bay area and participating in the area’s local festivities. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

“The Apartment”

7 pm, March 24th & 1 pm, March 25th

Egyptian Theatre

Egyptian Theatre presents: The Apartment. March 24th at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30. March 25th at 1 pm. Doors open at 12:30. Regular admission.

----------------------------------

Boating Class

March 25th

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an 8 hour boating safety education course on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Coos Bay. The course covers the basics of boating safety, required equipment, rules of the road, and Oregon boating laws. A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Oregon Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for boats over ten horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths. The class is taught by certified US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Oregon State Marine Board instructors. The cost of the course and materials is $15. Pre-registration is required. To register for the class, please call (541) 267-6152.

----------------------------------

Modern Life Skills for Older Adults: Improving your oral health

2 pm, March 27th

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is partnering with the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative to offer a monthly series called Modern Life Skills for Older Adults. The series is held on the fourth Monday of every month. A different topic of interest is highlighted each month, and a resource table with related service and program materials from local organizations is also available during the program. This month's program on Monday, March 27 at 2:00 PM, will focus on dental health. Guest speakers from Advantage Dental will share about the importance of improving oral health and the direct impact oral health can have on the overall health of the body. Attendees can participate in-person or register at https://tinyurl.com/8mfd54h3 to attend via Zoom. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

Grounding through Rhythm

4 pm, March 29th

North Bend Public Library

On Wednesday, March 29 at 4:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library will be offering a fun, interactive class for teens on managing anxiety and stress. This class entitled "Grounding through Rhythm: DIY Mindfulness Shakers" will be taught by Kylyn Small of Out of the Rain Counseling Solutions. During this engaging class, teens will learn effective coping strategies for managing their own anxiety and stress and will be taught techniques to help others who are struggling. All craft supplies and snacks will be provided, and no registration is required. Kylyn Small provides life coaching services at Out of the Rain Counseling Solutions. They also have extensive experience working with teens as a counselor and case manager. Kylyn's passion is "using their skills to better support community members and local organizations." More information about Kylyn can be found at https://outoftherain.life/. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

----------------------------------

Redfish Music Festival

7 pm, March 31st

First Presbyterian Church

Please join us for our spring tour…Friday March 31st, 7:00, First Presbyterian Church, in North Bend, Oregon. Co-sponsored by the Oregon Coast Music Association. Fritz Gearhart and Alexander Tutunov have performed around the world and are bringing their music to the south coast of Oregon and the northern coast of California! Join us for a wonderful concert of violin and piano music from several eras, including music by Clara Schumann and Edvard Grieg! Visit our website to purchase advance tickets! redfishmusicfiestival.com

----------------------------------

Soil – What it is & how it Works

7 pm, March 31st

OSU Extension

It’s ALL about soil! Most people only have a vague idea of what soil is and how it works. You will learn more than you ever thought possible from this lecture. The reason you are alive, what nutrients are, how soil stores water and nutrients. The fundamentals that ALL humans on the planet Earth should know! Friday, March 31, 2023, 7 pm at OSU Extension 631 Alder Street, Myrtle Point. Limited seating available. Register early: WQprojectmanager@coosswcd.org or call 541-396-6879.

----------------------------------

Portland’s Pigs on the Wing

7 pm, April 28th

Egyptian Theatre

Friday, April 28, 2023, The Dark Side of the Moon at the Egyptian Theatre - Coos Bay. 7:00 PM doors / 8:00 PM show. $25 ADV / $30 DOS two sets / general admission / all ages. Portland, OR based Pink Floyd tribute, Pigs on the Wing 2022-2023 tour will showcase a full performance of the 1973 classic The Dark Side of the Moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of that album’s release. Concert-goers can expect a full second set of Pink Floyd classics performed with all of the intensity and dedication to the music of Pink Floyd fans have come to expect from Pigs on the Wing - along with an immersive visual experience.