(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are down in early U.S. trading Friday, in the wake of a U.S. jobs report for September that was not a big surprise to the marketplace, but did show good internals that do not strongly suggest the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. December gold was last down $18.80 at $1,703.00 and December silver was down $0.37 at $20.30.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO