Read full article on original website
Related
On ‘disgusting’ report about women’s soccer, Governor Murphy’s silence is troubling
Gov. Phil Murphy should be transparent about what he knew about the conduct of the now-former coach of his women's soccer team. The post On ‘disgusting’ report about women’s soccer, Governor Murphy’s silence is troubling appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Sporting News
England vs USA score, result: Lionesses edge USWNT, but Trinity Rodman goal is controversially disallowed
England vs. USA at sold-out Wembley Stadium lived up to the hype. European champions England claimed the heavyweight battle against World Cup champions USA by a 2-1 score, but it was not without controversy. The USA thought they had the 2-2 equalizer on a 37th-minute goal by Trinity Rodman, but...
Comments / 0