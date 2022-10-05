Read full article on original website
4th Grade Prize Basket
The Hive Trampoline Park thinks reading is awesome! They love it so much that they donated 6, one hour passes to the fourth grade basket for family reading night. We can't wait to see who will win!. Love, Mrs. Webb & Ms. Webster.
Walk/Roll to School Day
Park View Elementary celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day in the biggest way! Prior to the event, students were taught about the benefits of walking or rolling to school. They learned: Vitamin D is good for you, it's an act of self-love, it helps you connect with nature, it feels good to move your body and it is a fun way to stay physically healthy. They were also taught different tips for staying safe when walking/rolling to school, such as using safe school routes, staying alert, making yourself visible to drivers, looking left and right before crossing the street and when possible using the crosswalk.
Picture Retake Day - Oct 6
School picture retakes will be Thurs, Oct 6. Students who either missed the original picture day in Sept or who are unhappy with their pictures are welcome to get their pictures taken. Students who have their picture (regardless of if they purchase a packet) will be issued a student ID card. If you do wish to purchase a packet, please click here for the Bell Photography flyer. It refers to the original picture day, but the code is the exact same for retakes.
Candy Drop
Mrs. Peery and Miss Green threw candy off the school to the students to reward them for all their running and fundraising efforts! Go Canyon Cubs! Click on the picture to see more. #TogetherWeRise #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #CanyonElementary.
What is a WIG?
Watch some of our Barnett students explain how WIGs help us reach our academic potential as a school!
Silly String The Principal!
Today, every student who didn’t have any missing work in class got a special treat - they got to silly string Mr. Richins! The kids had so much fun and Mr. Richins was COMPLETELY covered. Great job to all of our students who work so hard to complete their assignments!
September Students of the Month
Woohoo!! Congratulations to our Students of the Month for September!! These kiddos are amazing!. #santaquinelementaryschool #neboschooldistrict #theclimb #focusonstudents #studentsofthemonth.
Inovative Medical Opportunities for Nebo Students
Nebo School District offers unpaid internships to high school juniors and seniors who have taken CTE-related classes in a specific career field. The students receive high school credit for their time at these businesses. "Before starting my internship, I did not know what a Nurse Practitioner was or what I...
10/7/22 SJHS Newsletter — 07/10/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. The end of the term is upon us! Students have three more days of school until the end of term 1. Hopefully they were able to take advantage of our makeup day a couple weeks ago and complete any missing assignments. They also have a couple of days each week during Quest Time when they can complete homework and assignments.
Miss Wilzbach's Class Enjoys Movement Activity
Today Miss Wilzbach's second grade class talked about why leaves change in the fall and did a movement activity as the leaves. They used scarves to represent our leaves and they loved listening to the music and moving along with it. The students did a great job of controlling their movements to follow the music and represent a fall leaf!
School Shirts!
School Spirit Friday is BACK! If you would like to buy some school "swag", ordering is up and going! Scan the QR code or use this link: https://springlakeelementary.axomo.com/
PTA Direct Donation - School Mascot!
We are halfway through our PTA Direct Donation Fundraiser and wanted to send a reminder to send back your child's envelope or get online to pay!! https://sierrabonita.memberhub.com/store. We are excited to get a school Mascot costume this year for our school and have great plans to use "Andy" a lot throughout the year in school activities. Also this fundraiser helps us support and be able to do all of our PTA sponsor activities and things for the teachers as well throughout the year!
New Teacher - Kara Mikesell
We are so excited to welcome Kara Mikesell to our math team here at Salem Jr. High. She received her bachelor's degree from BYU and her master's degree from SUU. She taught elementary school for 6 years and then taught online classes to adults for 8 1/2 years. Mrs. Mikesell lives in Payson with her husband and their four children. She LOVES to bake, garden, read, and watch movies with my family. Mrs. Mikesell collects many things, salt and pepper shakers, and rocks...too many rocks :-).
Maker Week
Students in Mrs. Kristal Nielson's STEM class got to choose any project that they wanted to create. They came up with their own idea and used their creativity to make their idea come to life!
