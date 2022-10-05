Park View Elementary celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day in the biggest way! Prior to the event, students were taught about the benefits of walking or rolling to school. They learned: Vitamin D is good for you, it's an act of self-love, it helps you connect with nature, it feels good to move your body and it is a fun way to stay physically healthy. They were also taught different tips for staying safe when walking/rolling to school, such as using safe school routes, staying alert, making yourself visible to drivers, looking left and right before crossing the street and when possible using the crosswalk.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO