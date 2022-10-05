FINDLAY — In an all-Perrysburg final, ninth-grader Penelope Giammarco defeated junior teammate Allison Barry 6-4, 6-1 in the Division I, Sectional 1 singles final Saturday at Findlay. Giammarco, the No. 1 seed, defeated sophomore teammate Emerson Metzger 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Barry, the No. 2 seed, topped Findlay junior Katy Rubiola 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal. Metzger, the No. 4 seed, defeated Rubiola, the No. 3 seed, 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place contest. The top four singles and doubles finishers advance to district tournament play Wednesday and Saturday at Port Clinton. Perrysburg also won the Division I, Sectional 1 doubles final at Findlay, with junior Brianna Dunham and ninth-grader Madi Watkins defeating Findlay seniors Mia Kennard and Ava Roach 6-3, 6-4.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO