Kalkine : Fortescue (ASX:FMG) partners with TES to expand its green hydrogen hub
Fortescue has collaborated with Tree Energy Solutions to expand its green energy hub in Europe. The investment of €130 million (AU$ 199.2 million) will be funded by FFI (an FMG subsidiary). As per the deal, FFI will acquire 30% of TES, and the project will take place in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
Kalkine : What should you know while exploring in gold & silver mining stocks?
Considered as one of the oldest industries in the world, the gold and silver mining industry is now one of the largest in the world, with a wide variety of workers, from small-scale miners to large-scale mining operations. Well, when it comes to delving into and investing in the stocks from the industry, there are a few things that an investor should keep in mind. In this segment, we touch upon those factors, in depth.
Resource sales in Western Australia bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
As per Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, oil and gas industry has been the backbone for resource sales in Western Australia. Petroleum sales improved by 22% and bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, recording a sale worth AU$231 billion. In a recent Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, it was revealed that...
What’s new with these three ASX-listed nickel stocks
Nickel is shaping up to be a vital metal in the age of technology. It is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. Nickel is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. It is silver, white in hue with a golden tint and a dazzling basis. Because it is corrosion-resistant, nickel is used to safeguard other metals by plating them. However, it is mostly utilised in creating alloys like stainless steel.
Kalkine : ASX to fall. Stanmore completes acquisition of BHP Mitsui Coal
The Australian share market is poised to begin on a muted note. Stanmore Resources completes acquisition of BHP Mitsui Coal. IFC project finance proposal for Alkem. Cromwell sells shares in LDK joint venture to Anglicare.
Kalkine : Is demand for oil increasing or decreasing amid OPEC+ cuts production?
On October 6, 2022, the Brent crude oil price stood at 92.91 US dollars per barrel, compared to 87.33 US dollars for WTI oil. Meanwhile, the OPEC basket price stood at USD 94.05 as of October 5. On October 5, in the 45th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting took place in Vienna, Austria, OPEC+ agreed to steep oil production cuts.
Kalkine :Which ASX mining penny shares defied the market gloom today?
After consistently thriving for two days, the Australian market fell slightly lower today. The market was down by 10.70 points or 0.16%. The small ordinaries index has been falling south today, with a registered loss of 0.12%. Despite the slight gloom that has taken over the market today, some penny stocks from the basic materials industry are shining on the brighter side. In this segment, we explore such stocks, including- Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Coppermoly (ASX:COY), Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR).
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in the coming weeks
The ASX IPO market has performed on a muted note so far in 2022. The market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. Still several companies have gone public in the past few months. Even as the Australian IPO market has remained muted in 2022, several...
UK could face daily blackouts this winter: Stocks to watch
Millions of UK households as well as businesses may have to deal with planned power cuts this winter, as per National Grid. In the worst-case scenario, households might have to cope with a string of three-hour long power cuts during the rough winter months. Households are being urged to assist...
Which stocks to consider amid steep rise in property sales collapsing
Property sales in the UK collapsed at the fastest rate in September since the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data comes as mortgage rates have already breached the 6% mark. Mortgage rates in the UK have been soaring due to anticipations that the Bank of England will opt for a bigger interest rate hike in November. The anticipations are a result of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announced two weeks ago, which pushed the pound sterling to record lows against the US dollar.
Why Appen (ASX:APX) shares are trading 16% lower today
Appen shared a new trading update on ASX today as per which, company’s revenue is expected to be between US$375-US$395 million in FY22. The EBITDA and EBITDA margin is expected to be ‘materially low’ in FY22 compared to FY21. Post this update, Appen’s share fell more than...
Kalkine Media lists 5 industrial stocks to explore in Q4
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) touched its 52-week high on September 21, 2022. The HII stock rose about 19 per cent YTD. Quanta Services expects its revenue to be around US$ 17 billion in fiscal 2022. The industrial sector seems to be on investors' radar at the beginning of the...
Kalkine :Aussie commercial property market not crashing despite price falls l Trending News
The falling Australian property market could leave some homeowners in “mortgage prison” according to analysis done by property analytics company, Rate City. Morningstar expects further price falls in Australian property with interest rate hikes still on the cards, but says market is holding up compared to "doomsday fears" that prevail in listed markets.
GR Engineering (ASX:GNG) shares update on Thunderbird project
GR Engineering is expected to commence work at the Thunderbird Minerals Sands Project shortly. Under the contract, GR Engineering would undertake commissioning, designing, procurement, engineering and construction of the concentrate upgrade plant, concentrator plant and associated facilities and services. The sum of the contract is AU$179.5 million. Process engineering contracting...
How are these ASX-listed tech stocks performing today?
Today the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index opened on a negative note along with 10 other significant sectors under it. The Energy sector was leading the gains on ASX on Friday morning, while A-REIT was the worst-performing sector during the same time. Meanwhile, the Information Technology sector was 0.832% lower on...
Kalkine: How did ASX consumer stocks perform in September?
In this video, we will look the share price performance of the 3 ASX 50 consumer stocks in September. We cover Wesfarmers (ASX:WES), Coles Group (ASX:COL) and Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW). Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine :Bounce back in apartments drives August building approvals to rise | ASX Real Estate Stocks
Daniel Rossi, head of construction statistics at the ABS, said: "Approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses rose 99.1 per cent in August., with a sharp bounce back in apartment approvals driving the result. The strong upward movement in August follows a weak July result, with the lowest number of other residential dwellings approved since January 2012."
Reabold (LON:RBD) establishes strong footing on the back of action-packed H1 2022
Reabold reports an action-packed half year ended 30 June 2022. Corallian Energy Limited received a conditional sale offer. The company has acquired six North Sea licences with attractive development and monetisation prospects. Reabold has acquired a significant stake in Daybreak Oil & Gas, a Californian oil and gas. operator, through...
Kalkine : Which indicators Australia uses to measure inflation?
Inflation refers to the increase in the price of most goods and services for daily or general purposes such as food, clothing, transportation, housing, and much more. The most well-famous inflation indicator is the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the percentage change in the price of goods and services consumed by households. In Australia, Consumer Price Index is calculated by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and is published once a quarter.
Kalkine: How does rising interest rate affect technology stocks?
While the term interest rate is put to use in different domains, including the cost of borrowing, return on investments and savings, it is primarily known for the rate charged by Central Banks on its loans and advances to commercial banks. The possibility of shooting inflation could make the interest rates go even higher. However, it is important to note that this spurt in the interest rate could drastically affect stock from various sectors. While focusing on the technology index, which has been down on a year-to-date basis by 31.19% as of October 6, in this segment we discover in depth how interest rates are bound to influence technology stocks.
