Spooky Story Time
Join us at the Witch's House - on the corner of Park Avenue and Centre Street - for Spooky Story Time, every Friday in October from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Gather round and listen to Halloween stories and scary tales read by your favorite teachers, councilpersons and police officers. Thank you to the Camden County Library Merchantville branch for sharing some spook-tacular book selections!
Monster Crafts & Fine Art Festival
Merchantville's Monster Crafts & Fine Art Festival will dominate our downtown landscape on Saturday and Sunday, October 15th & 16th. This new addition to Monsterville will take place along Centre and Chestnut Streets where visitors can shop more than 70 vendors featuring juried crafts and fine artists offering wearable art, display and functional pottery, blown and stained glass, fine and fashion jewelry, garden and home decor, soaps, scents and pet gifts. Enjoy appraisals by radio host of "What 's It Worth" sponsored by @merchantvilleantiques and catch live music and activities for the kids throughout town. Purchase captivating fine art and photography and grab a Halloween photo shoot at @nicolenurthenphotography. Wrap up the day with Music and Musings at @peaksecondhand 's after party. The Tyler Quinter Foundation is super excited to say they were chosen as the charitable cause for this year's Merchantville Monster Crafts and Fine Art Festival. The foundation helps to raise funds for families with medically fragile children and award students who want to further their education. We can't wait to see you in Merchantville - where our specialty is Halloween!
Over 160 artists, craftsmen participate in New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival
The 28th annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival took place Sept. 24-25 on the grounds of New Hope-Solebury High School. Over 160 juried fine artists and craftsmen exhibited all types of media, such as oil paintings, water colors, pastels, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, works in wood, fiber, furniture and many more.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
Historic Bristol Day
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation is sponsoring the 46th annual Historic Bristol Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 (no rain date), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features a variety of attractions, including house/garden tours and riverfront tea, car show, antique and classic boat display, sailboat regatta, Revolutionary War encampment, archaeological dig, crafters and vendors, entertainment, walking tours, food court, children’s activities and art show.
Thanks for coming out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia
If You Start Me Up I’ll Never Stop!! Thanks to everyone who came out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia NJ while we danced the night away with The Band Spectrum ! See u this Saturday for Autumn Day In MOORESTOWN NJ on Main Street with The Ferko String Band at noon !!
Fall Events and Festivals
Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant
If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
Glenside Couple Designs New Bathroom with Shower ‘Big Enough to Dance In’
The Carpenters' new, redesigned, senior-friendly bathroom. Several coincidences thread through this Paul Jablow-authored Philadelphia Inquirer story about a Glenside couple who, though only in their 50s, designed and built a senior bathroom for their aging years. They include the facts that:. The fix-it pair, Amy and Steve, have the last...
2 Dead in Bucks Co. Shopping Center Shooting
A Bucks County shopping center shooting Friday night left two dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an altercation, took place outside the Steam Pub & Restaurant in Southampton. Investigators told NBC10 the people involved are in custody and, based on the number...
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
9 Ways to Enjoy Christmas Light Displays Near Philadelphia
We can all agree that the best part of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas light displays in the area. There is nothing like bundling up and driving around your neighborhood to enjoy the many colors and scenes. Of course, there are several other ways to enjoy Christmas light displays near Philadelphia, including several in the city itself! The list below is updated for 2022.
Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia
Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
Live sing-along bar opens at Tropicana in Atlantic City
The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Atlantic City announced it’s bringing a new sing-along bar — Gin Rickey’s — to the entertainment destination. Opening Thursday, the bar combines live music and a playful mix of classic cocktails. Complete with dueling pianos...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
This New Jersey Artist Could Make Your Record Collection Worth A Fortune
I love everything about vinyl records. They are so much fun to collect and research, I love how rich they sound through my record player, and most of all the art on the records and their cases are phenomenal. If you're looking to get into collecting, there are a ton...
Buy Local: 10 Philly Makers for All Your Eagles Gear
Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion make it easier than ever to get your green on. In case you haven’t noticed, the Eagles are having quite a season so far. And if you suddenly have an overwhelming urge to wear a lot of green, you have choices far beyond whatever Target has in its “here are some shirts of local sports teams” section. Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion. Plus, you can grab most of them around town right now, so you’ll be all ready to go on Sunday.
