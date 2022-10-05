A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday was revealed during the show’s Saturday panel at New York Comic Con, with first looks at Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci’s roles. In the show’s official nearly three-minute first look, the ghoulish high school experience that awaits Wednesday is detailed, while Armisen’s Uncle Fester and Ricci’s Nevermore professor Miss Thornhill are both teased. More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Talks the "Hope" of 'Halloween Ends,' Working With David Gordon Green at NYCC'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Crew Is Hunted by New Villain in 'Picard' Trailer'Inventing Anna' Subject Anna Sorokin...

