Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
False Alarm: Colorado Bomb Squad Called to Inspect ‘Icy’ Package
Bomb scares most definitely should not be taken lightly. Just the thought of something like that happening in our local community is terrifying. However, one can't help but chuckle after a potentially scary situation turns out to be not only a false alarm, but some may argue, ironic. This scenario...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Road Trip: Indiana Jones’ Childhood Home Is a Colorado Hidden Gem
There have been three Indiana Jones movies - four if you count the fourth one that true fans don't ever count - and a new one filming as we speak set to be released in June of 2023. That makes five - or, um, four for the true fans. In...
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Grand Mesa Hike: Try Scotland Trail For Biking, Hiking, and Birding
Here's a western Colorado hike that's close to home, but gives you a little change of scenery. The Grand Mesa is a popular western Colorado destination for hiking, backpacking, and snowshoeing. There are countless trails and endless miles of hiking through the forest, over green meadows, and by mountain lakes.
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
Prepare to Be Scared: This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Movie
Are you a fan of things that go bump in the night? If so you'll probably love Colorado's favorite Halloween movie. The lifestyle platform, Wishlisted has gathered tons of data from every corner of the internet to compose a list of the best Halloween movies in America by state. What...
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
