9th Annual Mushroom Gathering Scheduled for November 10th
For the ninth straight year, there’s a fungus among us! GrowFood Carolina and the Coastal Conservation League invites you to celebrate their 9th Annual Mushroom Gathering by stopping at the former’s warehouse on Thursday, November 10th. The fun runs from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The event includes...
Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
Ye Ole Fashioned to celebrate 50th birthday with 99-cent scoops on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A local institution is celebrating a significant milestone with a special treat for customers on Friday. To celebrate its 50th birthday, some Ye Ole Fashioned locations will offer 99-cent hotdogs and scoops of ice cream all day on Oct. 7. What started as a small café in West Ashley in 1972 has […]
The Charleston Museum to Launch Commemorative Book on October 13th in Honor of Their Upcoming 250th Anniversary
In celebration of the 250th anniversary of its founding, The Charleston Museum announced the release of a special commemorative volume entitled The Charleston Museum: America’s First Museum. Authored by Director Carl P. Borick, with contributions from The Charleston Museum’s curatorial staff, the commemorative book features a full history of...
Charleston Beer Fest Looking for Volunteers
Charleston Beer Fest returns this month and organizers need your help. The event will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and it benefits Palmetto Community Care, a non-profit helping those living with HIV/AIDS here in Charleston. Beer Fest is on the hunt for 300 volunteers...
Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th
The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in South Carolina.
Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Returns to the North Charleston Coliseum in 2019
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his cast of puppets will bring their “Still Not Canceled” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on February 23rd, 2023 at 7 pm. Dunham is best-known for his group of sidekicks – Walter the Grumpy Retiree, the beer-fueled redneck Bubba J, the manic purple creature Peanut, and many more.
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend
Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
Dorchester Paws hosting ‘black out’ adoption event
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Those interested in adopting a dog can experience a unique way to find their next furry friend. Dorchester Paws is hosting a “Black Out” adoption event from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The shelter says the kennels will be “covered” and adoption counselors will be outside...
Grand Opening of Sovereign Strength Society in Moncks Corner – A unique spin on the traditional gym
Congratulations to Sovereign Strength Society! This gym is the FIRST of its kind and locally owned, located right next to UltraTan behind Starbucks. This gym offers no crowds, no waiting, and no long-term contracts. You have your own private gym for you and a partner every time you come. The...
Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City
Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
WATCH: Leva Bonaparte Shares Trailer For Her “Southern Charm” Spinoff Series
Cast member Leva Bonaparte (right) on Thursday shared the first look at her new spin-off television series with Bravo, Southern Hospitality. You can see the clip below. The clips includes a voice over that describes the new show as follows:. “Leva Bonaparte leveled up Southern Charm. Now she’s leveling up...
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue. The...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Lauren Jenkins & Lauren Hall Embrace Independence in Country Music
Both Looking Forward to Showcasing Their Music at Rucker’s Riverfront Revival. With eight acts each day on two stages, featured big names include Jimmie Allen, Maggie Rose and Darius in Saturday’s lineup, while Radney Foster, Trampled by Turtles, and Brothers Osborne are set to take the stage on Sunday. Born and raised right here in Charleston, Rucker understands how hard it is for newer artists to get noticed, which is one of the main reasons he’s unveiling Riverfront Revival in his hometown.
Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon Open to the Public for Investors
“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon, which was created by in Charleston by musician Tyler Boone, has opened to the. public for investors. The first round closes on Tuesday, October 18th. “Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon has turned into one of the most awarded bourbon brands in just under four years of business....
