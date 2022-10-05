ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
BUSINESS
u.today

Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is

In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
MARKETS
u.today

Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries

Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#South Korean#Okx#Terraform Labs#Interpol
u.today

SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?

The global SWIFT payment and messaging network is set to switch to the ISO 20022 standard this November, according to a report by London-based business media outlet Financial News. According to the report, roughly 11,000 banks will be able to use the new message format. American banking giant JPMorgan believes...
MARKETS
u.today

Update: BNB Chain Announces Further Steps After 100 Million Hack

Following tonight's events, the BNB Chain team presented a lengthy post, called Ecosystem Update, which aimed to decide with the community on the future steps of the BNB ecosystem. Starting with an apology, the post announces the initiation of an on-chain governance vote to decide a number of issues, including...
ECONOMY
u.today

Fiverr SHIB Burns Now Available Through This Platform: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
HOBBIES
u.today

Binance Halts BSC Following Massive Hack

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed yet another hack. This time, the BNB Chain was exploited by hackers. As revealed on Twitter by CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao (CZ), a cross-chain bridge and the BSC Token Hub were exploited. The BSC Token Hub is used to facilitate cross-chain transactions between BNB...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
u.today

Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
AFP

Julia becomes hurricane as it closes in on Central America

Former tropical storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, weather forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua overnight, then move across the country on Sunday before traveling near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday, the NHC said.
ENVIRONMENT
u.today

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Gives Reason for Interest in Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

100 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale After This Major Milestone of SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
GAMBLING
u.today

ADA Emerges Among Top 10 Most-Purchased Assets as Whales Hold $5 Million in It

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

IDC Alliance: Leading the Partner Ecosystem Transformation

Dubai – As strategic partnerships continue to reshape business models around the world, International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that by 2024, 90% of enterprise organizations will be utilizing technology and vertical industry alliances to address customer and partner business requirements. IDC believes that one of the most notable outcomes...
BUSINESS
u.today

Binance Hack Update: Controversy Around Binance’s “Centralized” Nature

Justin Bons, the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Cyber Capital, has pointed out several controversies around the Binance Bridge hack that has seen attackers steal around $566 million on BNB Chain in a thread on Twitter. The biting criticism by the self-styled "full-time crypto researcher" alleges that Binance has...
ECONOMY
u.today

451 Million SHIB Goes to Winner of Recent Shiba Eternity Contest

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

SHIB Price Might Make Significant Move per This Indicator: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy