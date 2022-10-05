Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk returns to Twitter purchase deal, what's next?. 1.06 trillion SHIB moved to Coinbase as SHIB goes up 5%, are whales selling?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB burn rate spikes 1,017% ahead of...
u.today
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
u.today
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
u.today
Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries
Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
u.today
SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?
The global SWIFT payment and messaging network is set to switch to the ISO 20022 standard this November, according to a report by London-based business media outlet Financial News. According to the report, roughly 11,000 banks will be able to use the new message format. American banking giant JPMorgan believes...
u.today
Update: BNB Chain Announces Further Steps After 100 Million Hack
Following tonight's events, the BNB Chain team presented a lengthy post, called Ecosystem Update, which aimed to decide with the community on the future steps of the BNB ecosystem. Starting with an apology, the post announces the initiation of an on-chain governance vote to decide a number of issues, including...
u.today
Fiverr SHIB Burns Now Available Through This Platform: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance Halts BSC Following Massive Hack
The cryptocurrency market has witnessed yet another hack. This time, the BNB Chain was exploited by hackers. As revealed on Twitter by CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao (CZ), a cross-chain bridge and the BSC Token Hub were exploited. The BSC Token Hub is used to facilitate cross-chain transactions between BNB...
u.today
Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter
u.today
3.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Exchanges This Week as SHIB Game Soars to Top 20 in App Store
u.today
Ripple Slams SEC for Opposing Two Firms’ Amicus Briefs, SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Shiba Eternity Now Live Worldwide: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SWIFT to undergo massive upgrade, is Ripple ready?. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple slams SEC for opposing amicus briefs from two firms. The SEC has been criticized by Ripple for attempting to prevent...
u.today
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Gives Reason for Interest in Bitcoin: Details
u.today
100 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale After This Major Milestone of SHIB
u.today
ADA Emerges Among Top 10 Most-Purchased Assets as Whales Hold $5 Million in It
u.today
Cardano Performance Changed Significantly After Vasil Hard Fork, Here Are Detailed Insights
Two weeks after the Vasil hard fork, the biggest event in Cardano's life to date, it could be argued that the update has had a rather positive effect on the blockchain performance, and detailed insights confirm this. A glance through the overview section of the Cardano Fans Stake Pool page...
u.today
IDC Alliance: Leading the Partner Ecosystem Transformation
Dubai – As strategic partnerships continue to reshape business models around the world, International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that by 2024, 90% of enterprise organizations will be utilizing technology and vertical industry alliances to address customer and partner business requirements. IDC believes that one of the most notable outcomes...
u.today
Binance Hack Update: Controversy Around Binance’s “Centralized” Nature
Justin Bons, the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Cyber Capital, has pointed out several controversies around the Binance Bridge hack that has seen attackers steal around $566 million on BNB Chain in a thread on Twitter. The biting criticism by the self-styled "full-time crypto researcher" alleges that Binance has...
u.today
451 Million SHIB Goes to Winner of Recent Shiba Eternity Contest
u.today
SHIB Price Might Make Significant Move per This Indicator: Details
