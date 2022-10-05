When my younger sister Audrey was around eight years old or so, she loved a Shirley Temple. We were only allowed to drink soda on special occasions, so they were a rare treat. The fizz of the Sprite, the candy-apple red grenadine syrup that faded to a pale pink, and the garnish of a maraschino cherry combined to create a sugar-filled elixir. The delight she took in this beverage was so well known that when a family friend invited us to his wedding, he had a special label made up for the syrup at the cocktail bar. It said “Audrey’s Grenadine” in swirly green script. I don’t even know how many Shirley Temples she downed that night, and she got to take home the grenadine bottle afterwards.

