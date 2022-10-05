Read full article on original website
WCIA
Score big at Champaign Jewelers Construction Sale
Champaign Jewelers is a full service jewelry store specializing in Bridal and Wedding Jewelry and Custom Jewelry Design. Our favorite thing is helping people find the perfect piece of jewelry to celebrate all of life’s special occasions… Or random happy Tuesday! We love to nerd out over amazing diamonds and gemstones and are happy to educate everyone on what they are buying and the differences between diamonds (both natural and lab grown) and gemstones. We are celebrating a big move! In January 2023, we will be relocating from our current location at 2223 S. Neil Street to a larger new store at Village at the Crossing (Windsor and Duncan).
smilepolitely.com
Goodbye Cookie Jar building
It appears that the stretch of Sixth Street between Green and Daniel is continuing to change, with the demolition of the little building that held The Cookie Jar from 1980 to 2018. Thanks to SP writer Tom Ackerman for bringing this to our attention via the Champaign Urbana History Facebook group.
nowdecatur.com
God’s Shelter of Love to Throw Blue Jean Ball to Support Shelters for Women and Children
October 5, 2022 – God’s Shelter of Love will host the Blue Jean Ball on Thursday, October 13, at 6:00 p.m. to raise money in support of shelters for women and children. The Ball will be thrown at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1 Bachrach Court in Decatur.
smilepolitely.com
Punch! Bar & Lounge makes amazing mocktails
When my younger sister Audrey was around eight years old or so, she loved a Shirley Temple. We were only allowed to drink soda on special occasions, so they were a rare treat. The fizz of the Sprite, the candy-apple red grenadine syrup that faded to a pale pink, and the garnish of a maraschino cherry combined to create a sugar-filled elixir. The delight she took in this beverage was so well known that when a family friend invited us to his wedding, he had a special label made up for the syrup at the cocktail bar. It said “Audrey’s Grenadine” in swirly green script. I don’t even know how many Shirley Temples she downed that night, and she got to take home the grenadine bottle afterwards.
dailyeasternnews.com
LGBTQ+ Eastern students share their experiences
Over the years, Eastern has had a growing LGBTQ+ community, with more and more students feeling comfortable being open about their identities. With the increase in openly LGBTQ+ students came a need for resources, spaces and events for the LGBTQ+ community. These LGBTQ+ resources, spaces and events have become a...
wglt.org
ISU fraternity members expelled from chapter over slurs
The Illinois State University fraternity involved in discriminatory vandalism has expelled some of its members, who recently painted anti-LGBTQ slurs on the houses of other Greek organizations. In a statement released by the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Upsilon Upsilon Chapter called the acts '"disgusting and horrible.'" "Internal action against...
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
illinois.edu
Community members protest pregnancy center’s banquet
About 30 abortion-rights advocates gathered outside the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign Oct. 4 to protest a local pregnancy center they say pressures people to not get abortions. The Champaign-based group, Party for Socialism and Liberation, hosted the rally while members from the Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center held...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
Mama T’s customers bills paid by surprise
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — People were surprised when they did not have to pay for their pizza at Mama T’s on Thursday evening. “The lady just showed up and said she was with the University of Illinois Credit Union and was doing a C-U kind day and reaching out to different businesses,” said Tara Garrett, […]
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Families weigh desegregation benefits, familiarity as Unit 4 discusses abandoning its school choice system
CHAMPAIGN — Families are beginning to weigh in on plans from the Champaign Unit 4 School District to change how it assigns students to elementary schools next year. Some families are excited that the district wants to further desegregate schools. Shanita Weatherall likes the idea of her daughter attending...
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
WAND TV
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
New program serves as pipeline for high school students
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College in Champaign celebrated Manufacturing Month with a new program for high school students. The school partnered with several Champaign County agencies, including the Chamber of Commerce, to launch this program. On Tuesday, they hosted the first student manufacturing day. “We are facing a worker shortage in this country, and […]
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Unit 4 parents consider all sides to schools of choice debate
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “If in 2022, we’re still dealing with this much inequality, can you imagine what these parents were going through 15, 20, 30 years ago?” Colleen Dorsla said. To Dorsla, switching schools is a small price to pay for equality. The Champaign School Board was met with backlash when it announced potential […]
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
