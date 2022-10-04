Read full article on original website
New poll finds deadlocked race for Wisconsin governor
Incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Republican challenger Tim Michels are tied in the state’s gubernatorial race, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The poll found Evers and Michels are pulling in 50 percent support each. Evers garnered a 49 percent approval rating for his work as governor,...
Putin to meet security council after calling bridge explosion ‘terrorism’
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of an explosion that damaged the Kerch Bridge, which connected Russia to annexed Crimea, and called the incident “a terrorist act.”. “There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian...
