Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Bad news is good news for the stock market
Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
invezz.com
EUR/USD outlook: signal ahead of the US NFP data
The EUR/USD pair dropped sharply on Thursday. Neel Kashkari said that he expects that the Fed will continue hiking. The US will publish the latest non-farm payrolls data. The EUR/USD price pulled back sharply on Thursday as focus shifted to the upcoming US non-farm payroll (NFP) data. It dropped to a low of 0.9826, which was the lowest level since October 4. It has dropped by more than 1.8% from its highest level this week.
invezz.com
MakerDAO initiates $500 million investment in US treasuries, how will this affect MKR token?
MakerDAO has partnered with a DeFi asset advisor known as Monetalis for this allocation. This allocation will go into short-term US treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. The MKR cryptocurrency has increased in trading volume by 10% in the last 24 hours. MakerDAO has initiated an investment, where $500 million...
invezz.com
Pro: buy energy stocks as they’re holding a key trend line
Carter Worth makes a bull case for "XLE" - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The energy ETF is currently trading more than 10% below its year-to-date high. Worth Charting CEO likes Cheniere Energy Inc in terms of individual stock pick. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
invezz.com
FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly’s obesity drug: ‘this is the Holy Grail’
FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for the treatment of obesity. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". UBS sees another 10% upside in Eli Lilly from its current stock price. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) is in focus on Thursday after the pharmaceutical...
invezz.com
Which energy stocks are worth buying after OPEC+ cut oil production?
OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to boost oil prices. Sean O'Hara reveals his favourite energy stocks on TD Ameritrade Network. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas ETF is currently down over 10% from its YTD high. “IEO” – the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration...
invezz.com
Buy Goldman Sachs stock now for a 45% return: Analyst
KBW analyst says Goldman Sachs stock could climb to $429 a share. Jim Lebenthal agrees with the bullish call on CNBC Halftime Report. Shares of the Wall Street bank are currently down 25% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has been in a downtrend over the past two months...
invezz.com
Should I invest in Viatris shares after the current dip?
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) shares have weakened from $10.20 to $8.42 since September 12, 2022, and the current price stands at $8.74. The U.S. stock market remains under pressure, and going forward, it will be hypersensitive to any FED comments. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
FTX partners with Visa to launch its debit cards in 40 countries
FTX already launched its debit card in the United States. The Visa-powered FTX debit cards are mainly targeted at the Latin American, Asian, and European markets. Visa currently has over 70 crypto partnerships despite the current bear market. The cryptocurrency exchange FTX has announced its partnership with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)...
invezz.com
Levi’s stock is down 10% on Friday: should you buy?
Levi's reported mixed Q3 but lowered guidance for the full year. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Levi's stock. Shares of the clothing company are down roughly 40% for the year. Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) is down nearly 10% on Friday even though the clothing company...
invezz.com
Is DraftKings a good stock to buy after Disney deal reports?
DraftKings rose 5% on Friday after reports of Disney’s ESPN partnership. DKNG ranks as a growth stock and has suffered from the recession risks. The stock trades in a short-term descending channel. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) extended gains by more than 5% on Friday after positive reports. Different news sources...
invezz.com
Intel stock price: is this fallen angel a good buy?
Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.
invezz.com
USD/CAD forecast after the stellar US and Canada jobs data
The USD/CAD price rose slightly after the stellar NFP data. The American economy added over 263k jobs in September. In Canada, the economy created over 21k jobs. The USD/CAD exchange rate moved sideways on Friday after the latest Canadian and US jobs data. It was trading at 1.3720, which is slightly below the year-to-date high of 1.3835. It has risen by more than 8.45% this year.
invezz.com
USD/JPY price prediction: did BOJ’s intervention fail?
Bank of Japan's intervention led to the yen gaining 5% against the US dollar. To be taken serious, the Bank of Japan will need to sell US Treasury bills. USD/JPY is back at the levels seen prior to the Bank of Japan's intervention. The second half of September brought extreme...
invezz.com
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ('Ambac' or 'AFG'), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the...
invezz.com
Take-Two Interactive should be a $165 stock: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to "buy". Analyst Eric Sheridan says its long-term outlook remains convincing. Shares of Take-Two Interactive are down more than 30% for the year. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) ended in the green on Thursday after a Goldman Sachs analyst turned bullish on...
invezz.com
Unemployment back to 3.5%; New nonfarm payroll jobs at 17-month low
The unemployment rate slipped back to July's 3.5%. New nonfarm payroll jobs in September numbered 263,000. Average hourly wages increased month-on-month and year-on-year. One thing is absolutely certain – the Fed will not be taking its foot off the gas. Jerome Powell will opt for an unprecedented fourth 75 bps hike during the November meeting.
invezz.com
Grayscale launches dividend-earning bitcoin investment product
Grayscale has announced a bitcoin-related investment product that will see investors earn dividends. The Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities, or GDIO, will use buy and use mining hardware to mine BTC. Earnings from the investment will be distributed to qualified individual and accredited instutional investors. As the cryptocurrency industry navigates the...
invezz.com
Here is why Tesla shares tanked 9%
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 9% on Monday after the electric automaker announced that it delivered fewer than anticipated cars in Q3 because of logistic challenges as the slowing economic growth outlook raised demand concerns. Tesla made record deliveries but missed expectations. The company came short of market expectations...
invezz.com
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)
Eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche...
Comments / 0