Video: Is Bo Nickal's UFC debut opponent the right matchup?

Just two days after his second Dana White’s Contender Series appearance, Bo Nickal had his UFC debut set.

In his first fight with the promotion, the decorated collegiate-wrestler-turned-highly-touted MMA prospect will meet Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout will be Pickett’s seventh UFC appearance and 22nd overall pro contest. A DWCS veteran himself, Pickett has two wins under the UFC banner, both by unanimous decision.

Nickal will be entering just his fourth professional MMA fight, so the experience edge goes to his opponent.

However, after witnessing Nickal steamroll two opponents on his DWCS appearances, will the experience gap matter? Is Pickett the type of opponent that can keep the fight standing against Nickal’s dominant wrestling game, or will he be the first of what many believe will be a long line of opponents that will try and fail?

Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn, and Danny Segura discuss Nickal’s debut with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia in the video above.

