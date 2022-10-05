Read full article on original website
100 Days on Trail
It was still mist-raining when we woke up around 7AM. The heavy fog had not lifted and we could barely see the cabins below ours. This made it harder to get up so we slept in a little more and slowly packed up. Just a few hours later, when we pulled the curtains back, there was sunshine! Much to our surprise! Glorious sunshine! This hastened our pace, as we were now excited to get back on trail having felt cooped up the past few days waiting out the hurricane.
The Ultimate Guide to Cowboy Camping
It’s that magical time of the year again: cowboy camping season. The desert is cooling off and hikers are heading out on the Arizona Trail or finishing off Continental Divide or Pacific Crest Trail SoBo hikes. One of the best parts of desert camping has to be leaving your tent at the bottom of your backpack and sleeping with nothing between you and the stars.
Week 10: Lengthy Breaks! Long Ascents! Luscious Blooms! (Miles 1090 – 1209.9)
Though I’d stayed in a hotel the weekend of my friend’s wedding back in the desert, I’d only slept in a bed one night on trail thus far: The Beautiful Ranch Motel in Tehachapi. The Beautiful Ranch Motel is dingy and decrepit and I paid my $82 to a grumpy lady through a bulletproof window. The shower wall was condemned. It was not a restful night.
Flapjacks and Moxie Mountain
The flapjacks at Harrison’s were amazing. For a meager $12 I got stack of pancakes, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, and a bowl of fruit. And not to mention a refreshing glass of orange juice. It was an honor to sit inside Tim Harrison’s quaint cabin in this part of Maine. A lot of history and a lot of thru hikers have sat in these chairs and it was a unique experience to add to it all. Margarita and I were joined with three other hikers for breakfast, and we traded stories of the trail around the breakfast table. There was a man I met at breakfast who actually thru hiked in 1978 (I believe). Amazingly, he told us that he ate breakfast here as a teenager all those years back. Even more amazing, Tim Harrison, who was the same man who served him back in 1978, still had the hiker log from that year. The man at the table pinpointed to us his name that he wrote in that book. As little bit of an AT nerd, I was loving this. I was asking him questions about the trail in 1978, particularly the Kennebec water crossing that I was about to see in a few miles. The man recounted running from here to the water crossing in order to fjord it at a lower level. Today, thru hikers and section hikers are afforded a short canoe ride to the other end. Very different times we’re living in.
ECT Day 139 – The Sea Has Its Charm
Today, SpiceRack and I hiked out of the mountains and to the sea. Technically, I think that the water belonged to the River portion of the St. Lawrence watershed, but it was salty. That means sea to me. Irregardlessly (lol), the day’s journey from top to bottom, from rock to (salt)water, felt like an important transition in this thru-hike. It was a deep breath, a reset, a chance to reflect, before the final phase along the Gaspé coastline. For all the majesty of the Chic-Choc mountains in Gaspésie and my longing to remain among the lofty summits, smelling the salt on the breeze and hearing the crunch of our footsteps on the beach felt like coming home. As someone who grew up in California and has spent most of my life near the Pacific Ocean, I’ve come to realize during longer forays into the land-locked ranges of this continent that there is a presence to the ocean that soothes me. I wouldn’t call myself an ocean person, but something about it feels like home. I don’t miss the water while I’m away, but upon returning I wonder why not. Reaching the waves today felt comforting and significant, so much so that if the GR A1 ended right there, on the beach of Mont Saint-Pierre amongst the driftwood and bottle caps, I would not have felt cheated. To the contrary, the spectacular bay and charming village felt like the perfect place to end a thru-hike. If only that lighthouse at Cap Gaspé didn’t look so cool. However, with just 150 miles left to go, and a lot of exciting stuff along the way, I felt fortunate that we weren’t finished yet. This hike was going to end eventually, and when it did, I was going to be grateful for so many things that I couldn’t even yet imagine.
