Today, SpiceRack and I hiked out of the mountains and to the sea. Technically, I think that the water belonged to the River portion of the St. Lawrence watershed, but it was salty. That means sea to me. Irregardlessly (lol), the day’s journey from top to bottom, from rock to (salt)water, felt like an important transition in this thru-hike. It was a deep breath, a reset, a chance to reflect, before the final phase along the Gaspé coastline. For all the majesty of the Chic-Choc mountains in Gaspésie and my longing to remain among the lofty summits, smelling the salt on the breeze and hearing the crunch of our footsteps on the beach felt like coming home. As someone who grew up in California and has spent most of my life near the Pacific Ocean, I’ve come to realize during longer forays into the land-locked ranges of this continent that there is a presence to the ocean that soothes me. I wouldn’t call myself an ocean person, but something about it feels like home. I don’t miss the water while I’m away, but upon returning I wonder why not. Reaching the waves today felt comforting and significant, so much so that if the GR A1 ended right there, on the beach of Mont Saint-Pierre amongst the driftwood and bottle caps, I would not have felt cheated. To the contrary, the spectacular bay and charming village felt like the perfect place to end a thru-hike. If only that lighthouse at Cap Gaspé didn’t look so cool. However, with just 150 miles left to go, and a lot of exciting stuff along the way, I felt fortunate that we weren’t finished yet. This hike was going to end eventually, and when it did, I was going to be grateful for so many things that I couldn’t even yet imagine.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO