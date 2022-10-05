It’s hard to believe 2022 is drawing to a close and it’s been over two years since the pandemic rocked the restaurant industry to its core. At the start of 2020, the restaurant industry in Atlanta was looking stronger than ever, with the list of anticipated openings for the year growing steadily each week. By March, what promised to be a banner year for Atlanta restaurants was overnight turned on its head. The pandemic had begun, and restaurant dining rooms all over the world went dark, including throughout Atlanta.

