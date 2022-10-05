Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co
Get Ready To Attend The Ultimate Pop Up Tailgate This Weekend
With football season in full swing, there are tailgate parties happening all over the place. And the south is known for throwing some of the best tailgates. WhistlePig has officiate joined the tailgate bandwagon and wants to give Atlanta residents the ultimate tailgate party!. WhistlePig has a new mobile Maple...
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Things to Do in Georgia — Fun Activities & Stuff to Do!
Established in 1732 by General James Oglethorpe, Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River, a perfect introduction to everything the south offers. Initially, an asylum to London’s indebted prisoners, this state eventually became a flourishing beacon of compelling natural beauty and home to the country’s remarkable sweet peaches, hence its name the “Peach State”.
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
secretatlanta.co
Light Up Your Tastebuds With A Five Star Culinary Experience At The Atlas
The Atlas restaurant located in the St. Regis in Buckhead Atlanta provides some of the top tier service and food in the city! With an amazing culinary staff heading their menus, they have some of the most delicious and unique dishes. Known for their different culinary installments throughout the year, 2022 is no different.
secretatlanta.co
Cirque Du Soleil Have Brought The Big Top To Atlanta For The Holidays
A grand big-top has been installed at Atlantic Station for circus-connoisseurs Cique Du Soleil, who have brought their spell-binding show KURIOS to Atlanta’s Atlantic Station for the holidays. The show will transport you to a curious cabinet of an ambitious inventor, who’s determined to bend the rules of space...
AccessAtlanta
On the house! 10 places kids eat free around Atlanta
Calling all parents, grandparents and caregivers: want to enjoy dining out with the kiddos while sticking to a budget? We’ve got you covered with some great options around Atlanta that offer free kids’ meals. There is something for everyone; even the pickiest eaters can enjoy, including pizza, spaghetti,...
Eater
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Pride Weekend: The Ultimate Atlantan LGBTQ+ Party Playlist
The anticipated return of Atlanta Pride is among us, and it feels absolutely fabulous. We thought we’d honor this special weekend in the ATL with a little music round-up, so crank up the volume y’all, it’s Pride weekend!. From the biggest LGBTQ+ icons with roots in Atlanta,...
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
secretatlanta.co
Take Your Love For Art Up Another Notch At The Decatur Glass Blowing Studio
With the weather getting cooler, it’s harder to find unique activities to do around the city! But with Atlanta being a city that’s always thriving with the next best thing to do – we have you covered. Decatur Glass Blowing Studio is the perfect solution to any winter blues that might be creeping up.
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
AccessAtlanta
Mural dedication to Atlanta’s own TLC to be unveiled this weekend
It’ll be a little crazy. It’ll be a little sexy. It’ll be a little cool. The joint effort between ELEVATE Open Spaces Art Festival, Good As Burgers, Can I Kick It and Press Play Entertainment is bringing Atlanta pride to the forefront. “Crazy, Sexy, Cool: A Mural Dedication to ATL’s own TLC” will be a community block party and outdoor art mural dedication to multi-platinum, award-winning R&B recording group TLC. The event will not only highlight the Grammy award winners but will also spotlight Atlanta’s music scene, art culture and bring awareness to significant issues affecting the community.
thepeachreview.com
Tinseltown is coming to Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2022
The creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience and The Wizard’s Den are bringing Tinseltown to a secret location on Hollywood Road, just in time for the festive season to begin. From November 3rd, 2022, the all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up will be fulfilling all your festive wishes and overflowing with holly jolly cheer.
Eater
Put These Atlanta Restaurants That Opened in 2020 on Your Radar
It’s hard to believe 2022 is drawing to a close and it’s been over two years since the pandemic rocked the restaurant industry to its core. At the start of 2020, the restaurant industry in Atlanta was looking stronger than ever, with the list of anticipated openings for the year growing steadily each week. By March, what promised to be a banner year for Atlanta restaurants was overnight turned on its head. The pandemic had begun, and restaurant dining rooms all over the world went dark, including throughout Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Scary-tale endings: 7 places to watch Halloween movies this fall in metro Atlanta
Oh, my gourd! It’s spooky season and you know what that means, time to catch some classic Halloween movies. You better boo-lieve there are plenty of places around metro Atlanta to enjoy frightful flicks. Dress up in your favorite costume, grab some popcorn and prepare to see a spooktacular...
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
Eater
A Popular Gas Station Burger Joint Starts Slinging Triple Stacks in a New Dunwoody Space Next Year
Billy Kramer is moving his popular burger counter NFA Burger in Dunwoody into a new home next year not far from its current location inside a Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The new 600-square-foot restaurant is being built beside the gas station in a separate space attached to the...
