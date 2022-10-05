ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MaxPreps

No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the year

On Thursday, Bally Sports announced its broadcast would be available to a national audience featuring play-by-play announcer Steve Quis alongside 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, while Anna Connelly will provide sideline reports. Bosco and Mater Dei have been involved in three of those meetings between top teams. But the...
SANTA ANA, CA
MaxPreps

Carly Gist's Girls Soccer Stats

Carly has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
SOCCER
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West

Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Times Recorder

HS Roundup: Sheridan volleyball downs Watkins

THORNVILLE — Jamisyn Stinson hit 14 kills with 17 digs and 17-of-18 serving and Alexis Bradley dished out 27 assists with 13-of-13 serving, as Sheridan picked up a non-league win, beating Watkins Memorial 25-22, 11-25, 25-21, 25-19 on Saturday. Alyssa Ward added 12 kills, four digs and three blocks,...
THORNVILLE, OH

