No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the year
On Thursday, Bally Sports announced its broadcast would be available to a national audience featuring play-by-play announcer Steve Quis alongside 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, while Anna Connelly will provide sideline reports. Bosco and Mater Dei have been involved in three of those meetings between top teams. But the...
High school football: Virginia team averaging nearly 66 points per game through seven contests after 112-16 blowout
Winning in dominating fashion is nothing new for Freedom (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the state of Virginia this week by the MaxPreps computer. The Eagles opened the season with a 62-3 win over Brooke Point and have posted scores of 74-0, 61-0 and 74-0 in subsequent weeks.
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei wins 17-7 defensive battle over No. 1 St. John Bosco of the year
The battle for the No. 1 ranking nationally didn't deliver fireworks, but rather a defensive slugfest as No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) used a clock-killing drive late in the fourth to preserve a 17-7 win over No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in the biggest high school football game of the season.
Carly Gist's Girls Soccer Stats
Carly has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
High school football: How in the world? Virginia team scores 91 points in first half on the way to 112-16 win
High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West
Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
HS Roundup: Sheridan volleyball downs Watkins
THORNVILLE — Jamisyn Stinson hit 14 kills with 17 digs and 17-of-18 serving and Alexis Bradley dished out 27 assists with 13-of-13 serving, as Sheridan picked up a non-league win, beating Watkins Memorial 25-22, 11-25, 25-21, 25-19 on Saturday. Alyssa Ward added 12 kills, four digs and three blocks,...
MaxPreps National High School Volleyball Record Book: Alabama's Bayside Academy aims for 31st state championship
These are the unmistakable signs of Autumn in coastal Alabama: the leaves change color, the monarch butterflies begin their migration, the Satsuma oranges begin to ripen and Bayside Academy wins a volleyball state championship. The Admirals have been a force in volleyball in Alabama for close to four decades. Under...
