ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable

When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
VIRGINIA STATE
visitstaunton.com

Staunton’s Fall Treats

It’s sweater weather, y’all! It’s time to frolic in the leaves, settle down for football, and start thinking of all the fall-themed food and drink you’re going to devour between now and Thanksgiving. Experience the delights of pumpkin spice and the toasty goodness of S’mores as well as sweet and hard ciders and flavorful fall beers. Here’s where to enjoy some of Staunton’s best fall treats!
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Malofeev
cbs19news

Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Supplied
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
crozetgazette.com

Albemarle High School Teachers Lament Chaotic Year

On a spring day toward the end of last school year, a sea of Albemarle High School students charged through the hallways at lunchtime. News of a fight in the cafeteria had sent the outdoor breezeway crowd scrambling inside to see, but when someone in the throng yelled “Gun, gun!” the stream became a panicked rush. “For around ten minutes, we just had a stampede going through the school, screaming,” said then-freshman Kayden Wright. “The administrators lost control of the bottom floor of the building. It was bad.” He paused, reflecting. “I think that was the epitome of what school was like last year.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday

Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy