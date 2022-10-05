Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
Portraits tell stories of Black Virginians in the early 20th century
Historians call it part of the Jim Crow era, but as the 1800’s ended and the 20th century dawned, African Americans referred to the Era of the New Negro. Jazz, ragtime and blues were popular. People of color were voting, serving in government and posing for portraits. In Charlottesville,...
After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable
When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
WDBJ7.com
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
visitstaunton.com
Staunton’s Fall Treats
It’s sweater weather, y’all! It’s time to frolic in the leaves, settle down for football, and start thinking of all the fall-themed food and drink you’re going to devour between now and Thanksgiving. Experience the delights of pumpkin spice and the toasty goodness of S’mores as well as sweet and hard ciders and flavorful fall beers. Here’s where to enjoy some of Staunton’s best fall treats!
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
cbs19news
Students walkout at Burley Middle School against Youngkin's 2022 transgender policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time, a protest was held at Jackson P. Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Students across the county and Charlottesville have...
cbs19news
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Help Wanted: Jobs Available in the Mountains
When many look to the mountains today, they see opportunities for recreation and rest. Previous generations saw opportunity: resources that were in demand needed a ready supply of laborers to bring them to the local market. Getting to Sugar Hollow in western Albemarle County a century-or-so ago was not the...
cbs19news
Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
She was given a 3% chance of survival. How a Virginia mother recovered from terrible burns
Just over a year after Charlottesville resident Charlie Xavier was left with burns on 85% of her body, the mother of two is back home, continuing the road to recovery.
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
crozetgazette.com
Albemarle High School Teachers Lament Chaotic Year
On a spring day toward the end of last school year, a sea of Albemarle High School students charged through the hallways at lunchtime. News of a fight in the cafeteria had sent the outdoor breezeway crowd scrambling inside to see, but when someone in the throng yelled “Gun, gun!” the stream became a panicked rush. “For around ten minutes, we just had a stampede going through the school, screaming,” said then-freshman Kayden Wright. “The administrators lost control of the bottom floor of the building. It was bad.” He paused, reflecting. “I think that was the epitome of what school was like last year.”
Augusta Free Press
‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday
Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
WSLS
Lynchburg woman sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman was sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of a Bedford County man on Wednesday. As we reported, the remains of a Bedford County man were found inside a burned-out vehicle in October 2020 in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to authorities. Keyanta...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
