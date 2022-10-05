ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, GA

tennesseelookout.com

Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment

President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office details local Halloween Events

Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Rome Area History Center is excited to offer a full month of haunted fun for visitors and residents. Four different events will be held this month and include: Where Romans Rest: Myrtle Hill Cemetery Tours, Hallowed Haunting Storytelling Events, Haunted on Broad Tours, and Rolling on the Rivers: Haunted River Tours.
ROME, GA
City
Lafayette, GA
County
Walker County, GA
Walker County, GA
Government
City
Lookout Mountain, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Polk Today

Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex

Spooky fun is coming up as the Halloween season has officially arrived in Polk County, and those who want to participate in a Rockmart event have until Monday to let the city know. Applications are being accepted until October 10 by the City of Rockmart for groups and businesses to get a booth at the […] The post Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Fire Rescue Launches Competitive Promotional Process

Walker County Fire Rescue (WCFR) is conducting a Competitive Promotional Process (CPP) for the purpose of establishing a Promotional Eligibility Register (PER) for the rank/classification of Sergeant within WCFR. Eligibility Requirements: By or before submission deadline of October 18, 2022. Full-time WCFR personnel, along with outside qualified applicants, are invited...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WDEF

Brainerd student charge with making school threat

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

South Pittsburg picks up new city judge/new Princess management

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – After convening a special call meeting this week, the abridged South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners made decisions on the new city court judge and moved forward on selecting a new manager for the Princess Theatre. Both decisions have been anticipated for some time.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday

The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
ROME, GA
News Break
Politics
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Polk Today

Braswell Road railroad crossing closed until further notice after train fire

Drivers who are trying to get home around Braswell Mountain this afternoon will need to find another route after a train caught fire this afternoon near the railroad crossing at Braswell Road in eastern Polk County. The railroad crossing at Braswell Road not far past the overpass for Highway 278 was shut down after a […] The post Braswell Road railroad crossing closed until further notice after train fire appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

