Lower Grades at East Brainerd Elementary May Move to New Facility
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 19 acres of property formerly owned by the Cigna corporation are being sold to Hamilton County for eight million dollars. There is a facility on the the property that will be used as a new school, taking 750 students from East Brainerd Elementary, which is currently overcrowded.
Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment
President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office details local Halloween Events
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Rome Area History Center is excited to offer a full month of haunted fun for visitors and residents. Four different events will be held this month and include: Where Romans Rest: Myrtle Hill Cemetery Tours, Hallowed Haunting Storytelling Events, Haunted on Broad Tours, and Rolling on the Rivers: Haunted River Tours.
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex
Spooky fun is coming up as the Halloween season has officially arrived in Polk County, and those who want to participate in a Rockmart event have until Monday to let the city know. Applications are being accepted until October 10 by the City of Rockmart for groups and businesses to get a booth at the […] The post Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex appeared first on Polk Today.
Walker County Fire Rescue Launches Competitive Promotional Process
Walker County Fire Rescue (WCFR) is conducting a Competitive Promotional Process (CPP) for the purpose of establishing a Promotional Eligibility Register (PER) for the rank/classification of Sergeant within WCFR. Eligibility Requirements: By or before submission deadline of October 18, 2022. Full-time WCFR personnel, along with outside qualified applicants, are invited...
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says school workers should be armed. But what do they think?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a school shooting, politicians often talk about whether educators should be armed in school. But educators themselves are rarely heard. That’s why Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to school district employees in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th congressional district.
Brainerd student charge with making school threat
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
South Pittsburg picks up new city judge/new Princess management
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – After convening a special call meeting this week, the abridged South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners made decisions on the new city court judge and moved forward on selecting a new manager for the Princess Theatre. Both decisions have been anticipated for some time.
[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday
The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
"It's so rough here:" A year later, Woman says Cleveland cemetery still in poor condition
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s been almost a year since we last checked in on the upkeep of the Fort Hill Cemetery in Cleveland and it appears that not much has changed. A woman, who's father is buried there, says you wouldn’t believe the type of garbage she’s found on his grave.
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
Braswell Road railroad crossing closed until further notice after train fire
Drivers who are trying to get home around Braswell Mountain this afternoon will need to find another route after a train caught fire this afternoon near the railroad crossing at Braswell Road in eastern Polk County. The railroad crossing at Braswell Road not far past the overpass for Highway 278 was shut down after a […] The post Braswell Road railroad crossing closed until further notice after train fire appeared first on Polk Today.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
