Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.

The simple caption reads, “@louisVuitton x @theestallion #beforeafter #gettingready.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIjZv_0iNDTTRX00

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Jackson posed with shoe designer extraordinaire Christian Louboutin. The songbird opted for a casual, street-style look by the brand. She partnered her metallic puffer jacket with black cargo pants and chunky black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFD71_0iNDTTRX00

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Jackson reserved all the drama for her hair and makeup. Her baby hairs strategically framed her face and styled her braids in a few ponytails. The
Why Did I Get Married actress wore wine red lipstick that matched her rosy cheeks. She brightened up her eyes with a silvery shadow. Issa Look!

I love seeing Jackson out and about, living her best life. She looks great!

