Everyone loves a sunny and safe day at the beach- especially Ocean City’s Beach Patrol. Patrolling the beach beginning the Saturday of Memorial Day all the way until the third Sunday in September after Labor Day, lifeguards are a staple of our beach days. Beach lifeguards watch over vacationers and locals alike from the OC Inlet Rock Pile all the way down to 146th street at the Maryland/ Delaware line. That’s over ten miles of beach! And on that ten mile plus shore line, swimmers are lucky enough to be protected by over 170 beach patrol members.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO