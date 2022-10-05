Read full article on original website
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
So You Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Baseball – What Now?
I'm not a huge fan of baseball, or really have a favorite team, but I do follow what's going on in the world of professional baseball. I was paying attention to New York Yankee's Aaron Judge's home run record run, which he tied recently, and then on October 4th, broke the American League record with his 62nd home run.
Detroit Red Wings wraps up preseason with 5-1 loss in Toronto
The Detroit Red Wings got through their eighth and last preseason game with a mostly minor-league lineup. It was the opposite for the home team, as the Toronto Maple Leafs fielded many of their stars Saturday at Scotiabank Arena — and those stars provided the offense that left the Wings with a 5-1 loss. ...
