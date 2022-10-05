Read full article on original website
NEW LISTING-112 MISSISSIPPI AVE-BROADKILL BEACH
112 Mississippi Avenue, Milton, DE 19968 - BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Wonderful 50 X 100 foot piece of property to build the beach home you've always wanted! Amazing sunset views! Here is your opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the community of Broadkill Beach. Beach is just a short walk away or if you prefer to drive downtown Milton is right down the road where you can enjoy shopping and dining! All site work and wetlands delineations have been completed. Public water and and property has been approved for Mound septic or Peat Bio-Filtration System. Contact us today to discuss building footprints and building options!
Sidewalk Sale Event
Join us Friday 10/7 and Saturday 10/8 for Rehoboth's Fall Sidewalk Sale Event. Our sales begins at 10 am both days. Shop early for best selection.
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
NEW LISTING~3418 MCCOLLEY RD~MILFORD
3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!
OPA keeping tabs on Rakegate
(Oct. 6, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors last Saturday grappled with the fallout from a misplaced rake head at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant that caused the county hundreds of thousands of dollars. Earlier this year, a county employee at the plant neglected to report that the...
Schellville undergoing major expansion
With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
Not a historic amount of rain, but it was still a lot
This past week’s storm may not have been historic, but there was still a lot of rain in a short period of time. Kevin Brinson, director of the Delaware Environmental Observing System for the University of Delaware, said rain gauges for the Slaughter Beach area show 10 inches of rain from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. That’s way more rain than the typical month, let alone the span of four or five days, he said.
Ocean City pit beef mainstay closing, hunts for new boardwalk spot
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Bull on the Beach — a mecca for pit beef and steamed shrimp in Ocean City for 42 years — is closing its 2nd Street location this month, with plans to relocate the restaurant to another spot on or off the boardwalk. “We’re...
ShoreRivers Hosts Inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race!
Join ShoreRivers on Saturday, November 5, for its inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race, an on-the-water party and friendly competition hosted aboard the Choptank Riverboat Company’s turn-of-the-century paddle wheelers in Hurlock, MD. Tickets to attend this one-of-a-kind event are limited, so visit shorerivers.org/events to get yours today. This nautical adventure...
Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like
SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
Sodel buying Cottage Cafe
Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
Southern Delaware Food, Wine and Music Festival draws large crowd
The remnants of Hurricane Ian might have been blowing outside Oct. 1, but that didn’t stop hundreds of guests from enjoying the seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival. The event featured food from dozens of restaurants, roughly 80 craft beers and cocktails, bands, a wine wall,...
Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes
Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
Arrow Safety Device Company opens Lewes location
Looking to broaden its umbrella of services offered, All Pro Management recently opened an Arrow Safety Device Company office outside Lewes. Located in the All Pro Management building on the corner of Savannah and Wescoats roads, company owners Travis and Gretchen Wyshock purchased the Selbyville-based safety equipment company about a year ago.
