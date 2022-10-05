SACRAMENTO -- Aftershock music festival kicked off a four-day schedule of performances Thursday with 150,000 people expected to come to Discovery Park throughout the festival. The festival, which has a larger footprint than in years past, is one of the city's largest events. This year, it comes when Sacramento's nighttime safety is under scrutiny. The festival, put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, added an additional safety briefing sent to ticketholders via email before they arrived. As part of preparations, organizers asked ticketholders to prepare a personal safety plan. It would include, based on the event's suggestions, reviewing the festival map before arrival,...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO