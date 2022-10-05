Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville approves new Economic Development Strategy
Roseville City Council members approved the new Economic Development Strategy at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Roseville economic development department creates a new strategy every five years to “enhance economic vitality” in the city, according to economic development director Melissa Anguiano. “This is just the guidebook and...
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Why it's great to live in Roseville
The city of Roseville was ranked the 21st best place to live in the nation for 2022 in July, according to Livability. Livability is a site that showcases the best in cities. Its most notable method to this showcase is through its Top 100 Best Places to Live lists. “Roseville...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis and Rocklin settle Costco dispute
After two years of litigation, the Loomis Town Council approved a settlement with the city of Rocklin on Oct. 6, paving the way for a Loomis Costco on Sierra College Boulevard. Loomis officials approved the negotiated settlement during a special meeting Oct. 6. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabé said the...
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt Super sold to new owner
After nearly 53 years and three generations in one family, the Galt Supermarket is changing ownership. Members of the Lee and Hom family, which has owned and managed the store since Frank and Cynthia Lee purchased it in 1969, confirmed the sale to the Herald. The family will hand over operation of the store to the new owners after Oct. 11.
goldcountrymedia.com
Isabel Ramos Perkins 6/4/1922 - 9/26/2022
Isabel died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Sacramento. She was 100. She was born on June 4, 1922, in Vacaville, at the Goepfert Ranch to Diego Miguel Ramos, and Juana Castano Ramos, immigrants from Marchal de Lubrin, Spain. She grew up in Vacaville and graduated from Vaca Valley High School in 1942.
capradio.org
Stockton chooses alternative to PG&E as new city power distributor
The city of Stockton currently relies on PG&E for its electricity, but City Council members voted to change power distributors during a meeting in September. East Bay Community Energy provides electricity to about two dozen cities and communities including Oakland, Livermore, and Tracy. Stockton will become the second largest city to join after City Council members unanimously passed a resolution to join the group.
No gas station for new Costco near Loomis, Rocklin
LOOMIS, Calif. — After years of back and forth, Loomis and Rocklin have reached an agreement to build a Costco near the border of the town and city in Placer County. The proposed Costco is set to be located at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. Costco will make...
Missing armadillo found safe at California zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Updated 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7:. Officials at the Sacramento Zoo said a missing armadillo was found safe Friday. The armadillo, which had been reported missing Thursday, was found approximately 192 feet from her enclosure by a member of the zoo staff, officials said in an email.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
visityolo.com
Yolo County: A Great Fall Getaway
There’s no shortage of great fall destinations across Northern California, from the mountains to the coast. But in between is a hidden gem that often gets overlooked: Yolo County. Just outside of Sacramento, Yolo County features boutique wineries, world-class restaurants, and plenty of outdoor activities, making it the ideal choice for fall getaways.
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community: Gary Gilligan has directed Mandarin Festival for 15 years
Gary Gilligan never thought his involvement in Newcastle’s Mountain Mandarin Festival would grow to what it is today. “I opened a restaurant in Newcastle, and my opening day was the same day as the second mandarin festival downtown,” said Gilligan. “When you have a business in Newcastle, since there's so few of them, you're part of the business association that started the mandarin festival.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Russell Harry Spatz 5/23/1924 - 8/5/2022
Our incredible father, Russell Harry Spatz, passed away August 5, 2022, at 98. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anne B Spatz, in October 2018. He was the best man in our world, as he was kind, loving, generous, intelligent, and not to forget, charming.
Aftershock's security and emergency plans take the main stage
SACRAMENTO -- Aftershock music festival kicked off a four-day schedule of performances Thursday with 150,000 people expected to come to Discovery Park throughout the festival. The festival, which has a larger footprint than in years past, is one of the city's largest events. This year, it comes when Sacramento's nighttime safety is under scrutiny. The festival, put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, added an additional safety briefing sent to ticketholders via email before they arrived. As part of preparations, organizers asked ticketholders to prepare a personal safety plan. It would include, based on the event's suggestions, reviewing the festival map before arrival,...
KCRA.com
PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
