Related
KTVZ
Massive blast cripples parts of Crimea-Russia bridge, in blow to Putin’s war effort
In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion early Saturday severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland, crimping a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine. The blast collapsed part of the roadway on the Kerch...
KTVZ
US to host top officials from 30 countries in effort to escalate crackdown on Russian defense supply chains
Top officials from 30 countries are scheduled to meet next week with senior US sanctions and intelligence officials as the Biden administration continues to escalate its efforts to strangle Russia’s military industrial complex. The meeting will serve as a critical opportunity for senior officials from across the Western sanctions...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda’s leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA’s deputy director and the...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the Kerch bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia after the explosion that crippled the heavily guarded bridge. Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, is in charge of the effort. By Saturday evening, Russia said the rail link across the bridge was operational again but road traffic would remain constricted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
FIFA won’t sanction Indonesia over fatal crush, Widodo says
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says the country won’t face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a deadly crush. Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of the U-20 World Cup next year. He said Indonesian government has agreed to take collaborative measures with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to improve stadium safety to prevent another tragedy. Widodo has previously said locked gates contributed to the disaster. FIFA’s security protocols recommend against tear gas and locked gates, but they don’t apply to domestic games.
FIFA・
Julia becomes hurricane as it closes in on Central America
Former tropical storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, weather forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua overnight, then move across the country on Sunday before traveling near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday, the NHC said.
KTVZ
Massive blast hits bridge linking Crimea and Russia. Here’s what we know
A huge blast early Saturday has severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, causing parts of it to collapse. The attack, which has disrupted major transport links between mainland Russia and the annexed peninsula, not only strikes a blow against Russia’s military effort in Ukraine, but is also a psychological blow to Moscow and a major propaganda victory for Kyiv.
KTVZ
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
A 4-year-old girl wipes her mother’s tears inside a migrant respite center in El Paso, Texas. An act of love this mom says her daughter has made more times than she can remember since they left their native Nicaragua. “She would tell me, ‘Mom, don’t cry.'” Yensel Castro says....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles — and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea’s flurry of recent missile tests — including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning. North Korea has fired six missiles in the past two weeks — a prolific...
KTVZ
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
