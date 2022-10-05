ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion

Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the Kerch bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia after the explosion that crippled the heavily guarded bridge. Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, is in charge of the effort. By Saturday evening, Russia said the rail link across the bridge was operational again but road traffic would remain constricted.
KTVZ

FIFA won’t sanction Indonesia over fatal crush, Widodo says

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says the country won’t face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a deadly crush. Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of the U-20 World Cup next year. He said Indonesian government has agreed to take collaborative measures with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to improve stadium safety to prevent another tragedy. Widodo has previously said locked gates contributed to the disaster. FIFA’s security protocols recommend against tear gas and locked gates, but they don’t apply to domestic games.
AFP

Julia becomes hurricane as it closes in on Central America

Former tropical storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, weather forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua overnight, then move across the country on Sunday before traveling near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday, the NHC said.
KTVZ

Massive blast hits bridge linking Crimea and Russia. Here’s what we know

A huge blast early Saturday has severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, causing parts of it to collapse. The attack, which has disrupted major transport links between mainland Russia and the annexed peninsula, not only strikes a blow against Russia’s military effort in Ukraine, but is also a psychological blow to Moscow and a major propaganda victory for Kyiv.
KTVZ

Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region

Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
