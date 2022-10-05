Eglin Federal Credit Union Recognizes Account Services Administrative Assistant Vicki Hollon for 35 Years of Service

Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
City Awarded $500,000 Grant for Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project
The City of Pensacola has been awarded a $500,000 African American Cultural and Historical grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. Located...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Insurance owner voted as new Escambia County Contractor Competency Board member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new member will sit on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board in November. Thursday night, county commissioners voted to place Mary Jordan on the board to fill the seat of Rebecca Fiorello, who resigned in August. Mary Jordan is the owner of Gulf Coast Insurance...
WJHG-TV
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
getthecoast.com
City Manager Michael Beedie to leave the City of Fort Walton Beach after 17+ years
On Tuesday night, City Manager Michael Beedie officially tendered his resignation to the Fort Walton Beach City Council and Mayor. Beedie has served in various roles with the City of Fort Walton Beach. After 17+ years, he has decided to accept another job opportunity in the private sector. In his...
Advanced tech company coming to Pensacola, hosting job fair to fill 40 jobs
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new advanced technology company is expanding to Pensacola, offering 40 new jobs immediately. Advanced Technology Recycling, headquartered in Illinois, is a multi-tier certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company. “We have a wide range of services,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing. “We do a lot of different things for […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Marine Unit deputy named 2022 National Officer of the Year
OCSO Marine Unit Deputy Sheriff Daniel Williams has been named the 2022 National Officer of the Year by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators. He’s been with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since April 2017 and was described by the OCSO as someone who consistently displays a strong work ethic and tackles new challenges with positivity and confidence.
getthecoast.com
The buoys are back in town…well, the Gulf
In case you missed Wednesday’s newsletter, I put together a list of 30+ events happening in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area (and surrounding areas) over the next two weeks!. If you’re looking for options when it comes to fun things to do, check out the list by clicking here!...
getthecoast.com
Two Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Buoys redeployed off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022, FADs No. 5 & 6 were re-deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach after breaking loose nearly one year ago. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team deployed the first four Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) buoys on August 11, 2020. The deployment took place at four locations found 60-80 miles off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach shore and is the first FAD buoy deployment in the continental United States.
getthecoast.com
Historic event honoring the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 in Fort Walton Beach
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join as they honor the Horse Soldiers of ODA 595 beginning at 5:30pm. At this historical event, all eleven surviving Horse Soldiers will reunite for the first time at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.
Okaloosa Co. sending quality of life surveys in the mail this week
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government is conducting a quality of life survey among residents this month. Letters will be sent in the mail the first week of October at random. The county said the survey is comprehensive with the purpose of prioritizing government objectives. “We are excited to be conducting this survey,” said […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Joysters: Walton County’s Half Shell Heroes
Whether they’re raw, baked, fried, lemon-squeezed, kicked with hot sauce, shucked at home or savored at a favorite haunt, Walton County’s oysters alone are reason enough to live here. It would be impossible to call out just one local business making life and the economy that much better when it comes to life on the half shell — it’s an embarrassment of riches all around.
Washington Examiner
Veterans, military spouses, others team up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children
(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The initiative was launched in June...
Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
Attorneys seek to limit evidence at Lynn Haven corruption trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the first trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case draws near the attorneys are wrangling over what issues and evidence the jury will be allowed to hear. Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of bribery, fraud, and lying to the FBI. […]
1029thebuzz.com
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
floridapolitics.com
Likely next Santa Rosa Commissioner files defamation suit against political consultant over domestic violence accusation
The family of a local woman killed in what is suspected to be a domestic violence case denounced a mailer politicizing her death. Santa Rosa County Commissioner candidate Kerry Smith is suing Tallahassee consultant Mark Zubaly over a campaign mailer accusing Smith of a history of domestic violence. The advertisement,...
Escambia Co. orders two Pensacola contractors to pay $480K in restitutions, $170K in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board held special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The board ordered two Pensacola contractors to pay a total of $480,000 in restitution and $170,000 in fines. Matthew Banks of Banks Construction was ordered to pay a total of $161,947 in restitution to six victims and […]
Floating FADs in the Gulf to be replaced with artificial reefs
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team under Okaloosa County is expanding the artificial reef program. The Board of County Commissioners amended a RESTORE act plan at the Oct. 4 meeting to remove the Offshore Fish Aggregating Devices and expand the Artificial Reef Program Expansion. The county said the FADs came with unforeseen challenges, […]
WJHG-TV
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools is reporting an explosion that happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School. BDS officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire and they followed their customary safety protocols. You can read the full...
