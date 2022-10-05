Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch arrives with Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, 2 GB of RAM and stock Wear OS 3.5
Google has launched the Pixel Watch, its long-awaited smartwatch and one of the first opportunities to try stock Wear OS 3.5. Available to pre-order today, the Pixel Watch can also be obtained as a pre-order bonus with the Pixel 7 Pro if you purchase the latter before October 17. Alternatively, Google will offer £179 off a Pixel Watch if you pick up the Pixel 7 during the same period.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Fit 2 review: Slim smartwatch from chic to sporty
In Huawei's smartwatch portfolio, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 takes over the role of a compact and, if desired, elegant fitness watch. The smartwatch, which also passes for a large fitness tracker and with which Huawei primarily targets female customers, is available in three different model lines: Active Edition, Classic Edition and Elegant Edition. Only the materials, prices, and included wristbands differ, but not the technical features and functions.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 will drop the 'disappointing' Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of its predecessor in favor of a more reliable 5G platform
OPPO is now projected to have another new generation of its premium mid-range Reno series in the works. Most recently, the leaker known as The Factory Manager's Classmate on Weibo claims to have caught sight of a retail box allegedly belonging to one of these apparently impending devices. The packaging,...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
Phone Arena
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
ohmymag.co.uk
Samsung phones 'blowing up': Users warned as serious problem revealed
If you use a Samsung phone, you should be aware of a serious battery problem that your device may develop. In a recent video, famed YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini) observed how many of the phones in his collection had swollen. His observations were corroborated by other tech enthusiasts who say most of the Samsung phones in their storage that were launched before the Galaxy 20, had their batteries ballooned.
notebookcheck.net
GEEKOM celebrates 19th anniversary with up to US$170 off mini PCs
GEEKOM is celebrating its 19th anniversary by throwing a month-long party, but the presents are for customers. From today through October 31, GEEKOM customers can save up to US$170 off their order from sales in celebration of the company's 19th anniversary. Devices on sale include the Mini IT8 (which features an 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8259U), the compact and power-efficient MiniAir 11, and the new Mini IT11. Check the table at the end of this article for coupon codes to save at checkout.
NBC San Diego
Google Unveils New Flagship Pixel Phones and Its First Smartwatch, Which Has Fitbit Built in
Google on Thursday unveiled the full details of its new Pixel Watch, as well as its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel Watch, with Fitbit built in, starts at $349.99. The Pixel 7 phone starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. All are...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Tablet previewed again with novel wireless charging speaker dock
Google continues to tease the Pixel Tablet, which the company has confirmed is the device's official name. Still on track for a 2023 release, the Pixel Tablet will rely on the new Tensor G2 chipset and can double as a Nest Hub Max when needed. Google has previewed the Pixel...
Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024
In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520
Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera hardware details revealed
Apple released the iPhone 14 series last month. Like with the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max share exactly the same camera hardware, which has now been revealed in full. First off, the iPhone 14 Pro phones feature a new 48 MP camera that's...
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 become capable of syncing with the Adidas Running app
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Smartphone Wearable Software. Amazfit smartwatches have had a history of a relatively simple and 100% in-house UI based on the sports- and health-tracking features that the Zepp Health brand felt ready to support. However, the latest versions of Zepp OS have upgraded to more third-party tie-ins as of late.
notebookcheck.net
More Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 specifications leak before Microsoft's October 12 launch event
Aggiornamenti Lumia has leaked numerous details about the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9. Both expected to arrive on October 12 at a broader hardware launch event, the pair should comprise four models, including the rumoured Surface Pro 9 5G. For reference, the Surface Pro 9 5G is thought to rely on the Microsoft SQ3, a customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra join other flagships in camera shutter lag test
Camera Apple Android Galaxy S iPhone Chinese Tech Smartphone. While most smartphone camera tests compare the final results of point-and-shoot scenarios, a significant majority would agree that most premium smartphones take comparable photos at this point. Instead, the best smartphone cameras stand out by virtue of certain other qualities—one of which is shutter lag.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo A77s arrives with a stylish design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 silicon
The Oppo A77s has arrived, with the handset launching first in Thailand. While Oppo has not confirmed global availability yet, it has detailed that the A77s sells for THB 8,999 (~US$241) in Thailand. Unsurprisingly, the Oppo A77s is a mid-range smartphone, which means that Oppo has employed some cost-saving measures.
techaiapp.com
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has now brought the ‘Extra Happiness Days’ sale. During this period, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank customers can avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on their purchases. We have picked out some of the best smartphone deals that are currently live on the e-commerce platform, from companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, iQoo, Realme, and Redmi. They are bundled with exchange and No-Cost EMI offers which will further lower the prices of these handsets. It is worth noting that these limited-time offers will only be available for the duration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display
Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
