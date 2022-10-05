ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Watch arrives with Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, 2 GB of RAM and stock Wear OS 3.5

Google has launched the Pixel Watch, its long-awaited smartwatch and one of the first opportunities to try stock Wear OS 3.5. Available to pre-order today, the Pixel Watch can also be obtained as a pre-order bonus with the Pixel 7 Pro if you purchase the latter before October 17. Alternatively, Google will offer £179 off a Pixel Watch if you pick up the Pixel 7 during the same period.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch Fit 2 review: Slim smartwatch from chic to sporty

In Huawei's smartwatch portfolio, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 takes over the role of a compact and, if desired, elegant fitness watch. The smartwatch, which also passes for a large fitness tracker and with which Huawei primarily targets female customers, is available in three different model lines: Active Edition, Classic Edition and Elegant Edition. Only the materials, prices, and included wristbands differ, but not the technical features and functions.
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
ohmymag.co.uk

Samsung phones 'blowing up': Users warned as serious problem revealed

If you use a Samsung phone, you should be aware of a serious battery problem that your device may develop. In a recent video, famed YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini) observed how many of the phones in his collection had swollen. His observations were corroborated by other tech enthusiasts who say most of the Samsung phones in their storage that were launched before the Galaxy 20, had their batteries ballooned.
notebookcheck.net

GEEKOM celebrates 19th anniversary with up to US$170 off mini PCs

GEEKOM is celebrating its 19th anniversary by throwing a month-long party, but the presents are for customers. From today through October 31, GEEKOM customers can save up to US$170 off their order from sales in celebration of the company's 19th anniversary. Devices on sale include the Mini IT8 (which features an 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8259U), the compact and power-efficient MiniAir 11, and the new Mini IT11. Check the table at the end of this article for coupon codes to save at checkout.
Daily Mail

Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024

In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
notebookcheck.net

Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520

Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
notebookcheck.net

Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 become capable of syncing with the Adidas Running app

Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Smartphone Wearable Software. Amazfit smartwatches have had a history of a relatively simple and 100% in-house UI based on the sports- and health-tracking features that the Zepp Health brand felt ready to support. However, the latest versions of Zepp OS have upgraded to more third-party tie-ins as of late.
notebookcheck.net

More Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 specifications leak before Microsoft's October 12 launch event

Aggiornamenti Lumia has leaked numerous details about the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9. Both expected to arrive on October 12 at a broader hardware launch event, the pair should comprise four models, including the rumoured Surface Pro 9 5G. For reference, the Surface Pro 9 5G is thought to rely on the Microsoft SQ3, a customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra join other flagships in camera shutter lag test

Camera Apple Android Galaxy S iPhone Chinese Tech Smartphone. While most smartphone camera tests compare the final results of point-and-shoot scenarios, a significant majority would agree that most premium smartphones take comparable photos at this point. Instead, the best smartphone cameras stand out by virtue of certain other qualities—one of which is shutter lag.
techaiapp.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has now brought the ‘Extra Happiness Days’ sale. During this period, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank customers can avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on their purchases. We have picked out some of the best smartphone deals that are currently live on the e-commerce platform, from companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, iQoo, Realme, and Redmi. They are bundled with exchange and No-Cost EMI offers which will further lower the prices of these handsets. It is worth noting that these limited-time offers will only be available for the duration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
notebookcheck.net

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display

Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
