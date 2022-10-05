The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO