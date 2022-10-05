Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings release 9 players
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
NHL
Red Wings assign goaltender Sebastian Cossa to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings currently have 47 players on their preseason roster: 25 forwards, 18 defensemen and four goaltenders. Detroit will finish its eight-game preseason schedule on the road tonight at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie
The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
Bless You Boys
Off season calendar: Tigers face roster crunch in November
Shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, the major league baseball off season will begin in earnest. The Detroit Tigers are expected to have a turbulent off season, with plenty of changes to the 40 man roster as they recover from an abysmal performance in the 2022 season and retool their lineup for the 2023 season.
NHL
Okposo named Sabres captain
Girgensons, Dahlin will serve as alternate captains for 2022-23 season. Hear from Kyle Okposo for the first time after being named captain of the Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo felt a sense of obligation to the Buffalo Sabres on the July day he signed his seven-year contract in 2016. "For frankly...
NHL
Sutter gets two-year contract as Flames coach
Begins in 2023-24; won Jack Adams Award after leading Calgary to Pacific Division title last season. Darryl Sutter agreed to a two-year contract as coach of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The contract will start in the 2023-24 season and runs through 2024-25. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award...
NHL
Caps Close Out Preseason vs. Jackets
Washington hosts Metro rival Columbus in the final exhibition tune-up for both sides. October 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-2-1) Washington Capitals (3-1-1) Just over two weeks after the start of their 2022 training camp, the Caps will conclude their six-pack of preseason...
NHL
Canadiens claim Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens claimed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers on Saturday. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native has appeared in four NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets. He maintained a plus-1 differential over that span. The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his professional career with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Golden Knights in Final Preseason Game
Arizona opens regular season play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Oct. 8, 2022 | 5 pm MST | Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho. It's time for one last tune-up before the regular season arrives. The Arizona Coyotes will face-off against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in Boise, Idaho at Idaho Central...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals while Elmer...
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
Bunting, Nylander work Tim Hortons drive-thru
Matthews, Rielly try to fool Maple Leafs teammates in funny video. Michael Bunting and William Nylander should probably stick to their day jobs. The Toronto Maple Leafs teammates tried their hand at working the Tim Hortons drive-thru in a new video posted on Toronto's Twitter account. Bunting and Nylander struggled...
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 4
Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, are each hosting a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR DARRYL SUTTER
Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Darryl Sutter. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season. Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has the 11th most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history and sits just one win away from 700. At 1397 games coached, also the 11th most in NHL history, Sutter will join Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Quinn (1400 games coached) for the tenth most early in the 2022-23 regular season.
