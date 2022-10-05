Read full article on original website
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
Judge dismisses murder case against 17-year-old Utahn, ruling the action was justified
SALT LAKE CITY — A 3rd District Court judge dismissed a first-degree murder case on Thursday after making a determination that a Millcreek teenager charged with murder was justified in firing a gun in an attempt to stop a fight outside a Salt Lake City club. Alex Ruiz-Martinez, 17,...
FBI searching for suspected serial bank robber considered armed and dangerous
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Local police departments and the FBI is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank, a credit union and a person in the Salt Lake area in August and September. The FBI describes the robber as a male with a thin build, between...
Teen shot during fight at Salt Lake park, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a teenager was shot in Salt Lake City after a fight escalated into a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at Meadows Community Park — located at 1920 West and 400 North — when they heard sounds of gunfire nearby.
University of Utah police investigating series of hospital bomb threats
SALT LAKE CITY — More bomb threats are being investigated by police at the University of Utah, this time at University of Utah Hospital. Police say the hospital received 19 bomb threats from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 through the hospital's website using a link designated to answer questions or contact patients.
Could upside-down dental records tie '83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of "John...
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they've proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the...
Would sanctioned camping solve homeless issues in Salt Lake City?
SALT LAKE CITY — A coalition of downtown Salt Lake City business leaders are continuing their drumbeat call for city leaders to do better around homelessness and crime — and now they've got a retired state legislative auditor in their ranks. That auditor — Jim Behunin, now executive...
Riverton restaurant starts donation drive, filling truck for victims of Hurricane Ian
RIVERTON — When a Riverton restaurant owner decided to start a supplies drive for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida, what started as a truckload of items quickly turned into a semitruck. Travis Bonino, owner of Salsa Leedos, 13298 S. Market Center Drive, owns a vacation home in Treasure...
Bountiful boy hospitalized after being hit by car on way home from school
BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student is recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. The student was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the child, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after being gored by buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of...
North Salt Lake residents sniffing out source of rotten stench
NORTH SALT LAKE — It popped up out of nowhere on a perfect fall morning. As Latai Kaufusi stepped outside her home. she noticed a puzzling smell permeating the Foxboro neighborhood. It was overwhelming, and she couldn't escape it. "It was like, really yucky," Kaufusi said, describing the unpleasant...
Training Table restaurant is coming back to Utah, 'with some new twists'
SALT LAKE CITY — Are you craving cheese fries? Do you miss placing your order from a phone at your table? If so, you're in luck because the Training Table restaurants are coming back. The popular franchise announced Friday — exactly 45 years since it began operations in Midvale...
Get Gephardt: Accidental bill pay leaves woman fighting 2 years for a $1,387 refund
BRIGHAM CITY — Way back in November 2020, Claudia Ross made a mistake when paying bills online. "I accidentally sent CenturyLink a payment that should have gone to someone else," she said. Ross doesn't even have a CenturyLink account anymore, but by checking the wrong box she sent away...
5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck, police say
ROY — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while on a bike, police say. Officers responded to a pedestrian collision at 2600 West and 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital and then transferred by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, he said.
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal road treatment is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Some cyclists and drivers say a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. Cottonwood Heights uses chip seal on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. "It's like a gravel road,...
Utah boasts 7 of the top 20 resorts in the Mountain West, new Condé Nast survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — Seven Utah resorts are considered among the 20 best in the Mountain West list, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and website. The travel magazine's new readers' rankings placed Park City's Waldorf Astoria No. 4 of the top 20 resorts as selected by some 240,000 people who voted in its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
Opposing team offers prayer during game after learning of injured player
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Dax Johnson tried his best to push through the pain at youth football practice last week but after heading home that night, he knew something was wrong. "I had a headache, a big one and I was throwing up all night," Dax Johnson said. Dax's coach,...
Experts at UVU summit say mental health resources are vital in education
PLEASANT GROVE — Superintendents have the power to make changes at the neighborhood and community level regarding student mental health. And Anne Brown, president and CEO at the Cook Center for Human Connection, said superintendents are taking steps to do just that. Almost 70 superintendents from across the country...
How this Heber Valley festival preserves the cowboy way of life
HEBER — It started as a chili cook-off and a group of friends who simply wanted to perform their cowboy poetry. Diane Pope said so many people came to the informal gathering at Midway Town Hall that the organizers ran out of both food and space. "It was just...
