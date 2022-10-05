Read full article on original website
Instant Analysis from Ohio State’s Dominant 49-20 Win Over Michigan State
Here are our immediate takeaways after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
MaxPreps
High school football: Virginia team averaging nearly 66 points per game through seven contests after 112-16 blowout
Winning in dominating fashion is nothing new for Freedom (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the state of Virginia this week by the MaxPreps computer. The Eagles opened the season with a 62-3 win over Brooke Point and have posted scores of 74-0, 61-0 and 74-0 in subsequent weeks.
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps
Carly Gist's Girls Soccer Stats
Carly has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps National High School Volleyball Record Book: Alabama's Bayside Academy aims for 31st state championship
These are the unmistakable signs of Autumn in coastal Alabama: the leaves change color, the monarch butterflies begin their migration, the Satsuma oranges begin to ripen and Bayside Academy wins a volleyball state championship. The Admirals have been a force in volleyball in Alabama for close to four decades. Under...
