BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Cheyenne Police Ask Public To Keep Eye Out For Runaway
Cheyenne Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a juvenile who was reported missing early this morning [Oct. 8].
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen. According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of...
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
Cheyenne Police Issue New Phone Scam Warning
Cheyenne Police are warning people about a new phone scam being reported locally. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone is calling people up and pretending to represent a phone/cable company. The caller promises lower bills, but only if the person receiving the call agrees to make an immediate payment over the phone. The CPD post reminds people to never give out any kind of information or payment over the phone.
Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death
A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
Bummer. Dutch Bros Say They Don’t Have Plans To Open In Cheyenne
I'm wondering if this was just a rumor. There was some buzz about Dutch Bros in Cheyenne not opening this week on social media. I'm sure you saw it. I looked around online and couldn't find someone from Dutch Bros saying they weren't opening. So, I figured I'd just reach out to their customer service. It took less than 24 hours for them to get back to me, and this is what Cooper, from Dutch Bros, told me.
Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne
We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!. Friday, October 7. Mountain Film.
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne
We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop
Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
What October Events Are Happening In Cheyenne? Here’s A Full List
There are tons of memes that cover how some people react to the calendar flipping from September 30th to October 1st. It'll usually show a "normal" looking person, then, the next day, they're full-on Elvira or some other spooky character. I enjoy that meme. But, October is also my favorite...
Ned LeDoux Sports Wyoming Cowboys Pride Before Texas Show
First off, it's really cool that Ned LeDoux gives us a behind-the-scenes view of a legendary music venue in Billy Bob's Texas. I bet the show he put on was nuts, from his performance to the rowdy crowd. Pure music bliss. Secondly, and most glaringly, the hooded sweatshirt that Ned...
Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli
Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
Laramie’s Monthly News Recap [September 2022]
Before we head on into the new month, let's take a look at all that has happened in Laramie this September. It has been a pretty interesting month, to say the least. From a Cat Plague to the University of Wyoming announcing their Homecoming Parade date. We also got a few new businesses in town!
CHECK OUT: All Of The Fun Happening in Laramie This October
With Halloween and Fall, October is just filled with various events. From a circus to a concert, so many things to choose from! There are literally so many things to do in our small town, you'll never get bored. There's always something for everyone. You just have to know where to look for... and since you are already reading this, guess you knew the best place where to look for huh? Good job!
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
This Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend As We FALL Into October
We've made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. This one is going to say goodbye to September and hello to October as a fun changing of the guard. Cheyenne is loaded with fun events this weekend and the entire month of October. We'll have non-stop fun to the New Year, so hold on to your hats. Let's Go!
Stop And Smell The Roses With Cheyenne’s Mobile Flower Shop
Something has been budding in Southeast Wyoming for the past year and it's busting the flower game wide open. That Flower Shop was the creation of two college flower shop coworkers who put in hard work to create something special and really, make something innovative and cool. I mean, how many mobile flower shops do you see around town?
