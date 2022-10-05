ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen. According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Police Issue New Phone Scam Warning

Cheyenne Police are warning people about a new phone scam being reported locally. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone is calling people up and pretending to represent a phone/cable company. The caller promises lower bills, but only if the person receiving the call agrees to make an immediate payment over the phone. The CPD post reminds people to never give out any kind of information or payment over the phone.
CHEYENNE, WY
Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death

A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Bummer. Dutch Bros Say They Don’t Have Plans To Open In Cheyenne

I'm wondering if this was just a rumor. There was some buzz about Dutch Bros in Cheyenne not opening this week on social media. I'm sure you saw it. I looked around online and couldn't find someone from Dutch Bros saying they weren't opening. So, I figured I'd just reach out to their customer service. It took less than 24 hours for them to get back to me, and this is what Cooper, from Dutch Bros, told me.
CHEYENNE, WY
Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne

We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne

We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop

Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
LARAMIE, WY
Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli

Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie’s Monthly News Recap [September 2022]

Before we head on into the new month, let's take a look at all that has happened in Laramie this September. It has been a pretty interesting month, to say the least. From a Cat Plague to the University of Wyoming announcing their Homecoming Parade date. We also got a few new businesses in town!
LARAMIE, WY
CHECK OUT: All Of The Fun Happening in Laramie This October

With Halloween and Fall, October is just filled with various events. From a circus to a concert, so many things to choose from! There are literally so many things to do in our small town, you'll never get bored. There's always something for everyone. You just have to know where to look for... and since you are already reading this, guess you knew the best place where to look for huh? Good job!
LARAMIE, WY
Stop And Smell The Roses With Cheyenne’s Mobile Flower Shop

Something has been budding in Southeast Wyoming for the past year and it's busting the flower game wide open. That Flower Shop was the creation of two college flower shop coworkers who put in hard work to create something special and really, make something innovative and cool. I mean, how many mobile flower shops do you see around town?
CHEYENNE, WY
