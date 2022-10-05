ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport Times-News

GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000

BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Progress made in Carter County SRO search

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley started his term last month one of his goals was to fill the open School Resource Officer positions immediately, now more than a month in he says progress is being made. Fraley said they have doubled their SRO staff since the start of the […]
East Tennessean

Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee

Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
The Tomahawk

New Salon celebrates grand opening

Makayla Houghton, the center owner of Daydream Salon, cuts the ribbon on her new shop during a ceremony last Saturday in Mountain City. The new salon is a great addition to the business community and gives testimony to the ongoing growth in the city and Johnson County, TN. Submitted Photo.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Where to get spooky tattoos this Halloween season

(WJHL) — Several area tattoo shops are celebrating the Halloween season with spooky-themed pieces of art available the entire month of October. Flash sheets posted by various tattoo artists showcase an array of options — from Hocus Pocus and skeletons to candy corn creations and Jack-o-lanterns. The following tattoo shops have posted Halloween flash tattoo […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Fall-O-Dendron Festival happening this weekend

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall is officially here and so are all the events celebrating arguably the most beautiful season of the year. The Fall-O-Dendron fest is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Roan Mountain State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tom Niziol sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN

