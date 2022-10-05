Read full article on original website
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
Community Hero: Starr Beverly uses love of Halloween to help homeless animals
What do homeless animals, motorcycles and a haunted woods have in common? This week’s Community Hero has combined her love for all of them to better the Tri-Cities community. During October, you will find Starr Beverly scaring people. “I love Halloween,” Beverly said. As the owner and operator of the Dam Haunted Woods on Highway […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
City employee honored with statewide public works award
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best. The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
Progress made in Carter County SRO search
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley started his term last month one of his goals was to fill the open School Resource Officer positions immediately, now more than a month in he says progress is being made. Fraley said they have doubled their SRO staff since the start of the […]
East Tennessean
Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee
Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
The Tomahawk
New Salon celebrates grand opening
Makayla Houghton, the center owner of Daydream Salon, cuts the ribbon on her new shop during a ceremony last Saturday in Mountain City. The new salon is a great addition to the business community and gives testimony to the ongoing growth in the city and Johnson County, TN. Submitted Photo.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Where to get spooky tattoos this Halloween season
(WJHL) — Several area tattoo shops are celebrating the Halloween season with spooky-themed pieces of art available the entire month of October. Flash sheets posted by various tattoo artists showcase an array of options — from Hocus Pocus and skeletons to candy corn creations and Jack-o-lanterns. The following tattoo shops have posted Halloween flash tattoo […]
Washington County Animal Shelter at capacity with 400+ pets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of pets in Washington County are in need of new homes, and the local shelter is out of room to house any more. According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, staff are caring for 426 dogs, cats and kittens as of Friday. The post states the […]
Fall-O-Dendron Festival happening this weekend
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall is officially here and so are all the events celebrating arguably the most beautiful season of the year. The Fall-O-Dendron fest is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Roan Mountain State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tom Niziol sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more […]
