I was charging it off a battery pack and the computer on monday/tuesday this week. Then it wouldnt turn on so i thought the charger wasnt working. but it does have charge because it turns on. But now all it does it it reboots with the little motorola logo. then shows a screen with loads of coding and part of it says: 'Android Recovery. Cant load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory reset and erase all user data stored on this devise. Try again or Factory data reset' with lots of numbers. And Ive tried pressing 'try again' a million times but all it does is the same thing. and ive tried plugging my phone into the laptop to try and get some of the photos even if i cant get the documents but the computer doesnt recognise anything being plugged in anymore.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 HOURS AGO