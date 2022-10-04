Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
I would not have known my P6 modem was poor if I had not read all the negative posts.....so for me if the 5300 in my P7P is no worse I am good. Out of the 4 phones that I currently have, s22U, zfold4, OP10 Pro and p6p, the p6p definitely has the weaker signal. I also have more people tell me that the voice scrambles when I am talking on the p6p where they never complain with the other phones. Now that isn't a widespread issue but still it happens consistently.
What won’t filter down from Pixel 7 to the Pixel 6?
So, what features on the Pixel 7 would make you upgrade? I was very excited about facial recognition until it was pointed out that it will only open the phone. The camera on the 6 is already great…. Why upgrade?. Zoom supposed to be better, Marco shot, see if...
UK Pixelers
I was very disappointed with my 6 Pro experience. ( Resulting in Google taking it back ) BUT I'm a firm believer that you can't pass comment on a device without owning it . So , hazel 7 pro 256Gb ordered. S22U on standby ready for trade-in in February. .
How well has your battery capacity held up?
With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a lot of people were quite upset by the aggressive charging curve Google put in place, where the last bit of charging took quite a while (as well as the limit to no more than 23w (?) while 'requiring' a 30w charger to deliver that).
How good and versatile is the camera?
Have you checked YouTube? The reviews are starting to come out as well as camera comparisons. More posted everyday. There have been purported 'camera comparisons' for the 7/7 Pro vs other phones now for weeks, but it's far, far more likely than not that they aren't actually using using the 7/7 Pro (especially if they don't even show the physical phone (not just a stock or reused image) in the video). It's a really easy thing to fish for views by saying "Shot on a Pixel 7 Pro!"
Battery life
I have noticed mine takes a bit more of a hit to the battery when I'm doing only about an hour of workout mode each day. Otherwise, I am using a watch face that is fairly conservative on power consumption even with AOD. I am using a very simple watch...
Cant load Android system
I was charging it off a battery pack and the computer on monday/tuesday this week. Then it wouldnt turn on so i thought the charger wasnt working. but it does have charge because it turns on. But now all it does it it reboots with the little motorola logo. then shows a screen with loads of coding and part of it says: 'Android Recovery. Cant load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory reset and erase all user data stored on this devise. Try again or Factory data reset' with lots of numbers. And Ive tried pressing 'try again' a million times but all it does is the same thing. and ive tried plugging my phone into the laptop to try and get some of the photos even if i cant get the documents but the computer doesnt recognise anything being plugged in anymore.
Google reportedly has very high hopes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google has reportedly requested more than 8 million units for its Pixel 7 series, the company's biggest order to date for its flagship phones.
background apps crash while screen is off
For the last several months whenever i turn the screen back on to use my tablet after not being on it for awhile a random android background app had crashed and I get the wait or end task message. it's different ones each time. i even factory reset it and it still does it. i don't know what is wrong. also it randomly starts playing my youtube playlists that is on pause too. or i hear tons of notifications from FB while i'm not even on it. i hear it in the other room. it's like i just turned the screen on and get hit with a lot of notifications and except i'm not even in the room with it. there is plenty of free storage space on the main storage.
Any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages?
Is there any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages? I'm not seeing anything. Am I missing something?. I use a text messaging app called PulseSMS. If I don't disable/uninstall the other text messaging apps, I end up getting duplicate or triplicate message notifications in Android Auto. I've taken care of Google Messages but Samsung Messages seems stuck.
Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) stuck at Android Recovery after booting!!
Today when I attempted to reboot my Samsung Galaxy A7(2018), the screen got stuck at Android Recovery. Now the technicians at the Samsung Support have advised for factory reset. The problem with factory reset/ wiping data is that I will lose all the important app data as well as other data stored in the internal memory of the phone. I want a way to exit the Android Recovery without losing all the data or want to somehow backup all the data before attempting a factory reset.
Why am i unable to end calls on my android phone?
A friend gave me a Samsung Galaxy A12. I do not have it connected to a carrier yet. She told me she could not get the phone to disconnect from calls by using the hang up button on screen. I connected it to my mobile hotspot, downloaded messenger and called my messenger app on my current phone, and I could not disconnect the A12 from the call by using the hang up button. Does anyone know what is causing this problem and how to fix it. Otherwise the phone functions great. Thanks.
That Assistant Driving Mode dashboard you love so much is going away
Google has decided to shut down the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard, keeping Google Maps as its main driving experience.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you buy?
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here, and they deliver new hardware and camera features along with a gorgeous design. With both phones sharing so many similarities, here's what you need to know about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and how to choose the correct device for your needs.
Google is keeping some of Android's best features behind a Pixel paywall
The Pixel 7 event was a list of features that should have been part of Android 13
Poll: Are you buying the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?
In our latest poll, we ask if you're purchasing either of Google's new Pixel 7 smartphones.
What color Pixel Watch should you buy?
Google's adorable Pixel Watch makes for an excellent companion wearable. Make the best of the Google smartwatch by choosing the perfect colorway for yourself.
How to preorder the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro: the best early deals
Since the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were announced back in May, folks have been eager to get their hands on the new flagship phones. Today, we can finally put some of the rumors to bed.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Hands-on: The tock for last year's tick
We went hands-on at the Made by Pixel event today to see what the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones were all about. The changes may not have been earth-shattering, but they are welcome nonetheless.
