Popular ‘Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in November

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Department of Education enabling new ways of education innovation statewide
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is enabling new ways of education innovation statewide. The DOE announced 1.6 million dollars in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures funding to 12 new districts Thursday. Maine is one of 11 states that received RREV funding in 2020. This round will support missions...
Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
Stewardship Education Alliance and Schooner Appledore sail together
Barbara Kent Lawrence, of the Stewardship Education Alliance, provided a summary of a recent S.E.A. cruise aboard the Schooner Appledore. Friends of S.E.A. enjoyed a splendid sunset cruise aboard Schooner Appledore celebrating the S.E.A. mission: increase community awareness of ways to be better stewards of our local watersheds. And - they had a lot of fun! Schooner Appledore provided the trip as well as drinks, and 16 Bayview, Blaze Brewing Company, the Camden Deli, French & Brawn, Laugh Loud Smile Big cupcake company, and The Red Barn donated delicious food. Schooner Appledore also gave 6 baskets of prizes each including 2 tickets for another cruise and Appdelore great! Even a gentle sunset contributed.
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Oct. 11
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. AGENDA. 1. Call to order. 2. Agenda adjustments. 3. Accept agenda. 4. Recognition:...
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
Proud to support Chip Curry’s reelection to Maine State Senate
I am retired after 44 years as a teacher and administrator in Waldo County. I have also served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations that have or still do provide needed services to the greater Belfast community. In these various roles, I have had occasion to work with many state legislators, and so it is with knowledge and experience that I can say Chip Curry is one of the best.
Kris Johnson, obituary
Kris Johnson. Artist. Dog rescuer. Mother. Collector of Cherished Things and People. Force to be reckoned with. Words cannot fully encompass the opinionated, stalwart, passionate, productive person she was and the enviable life she led. Eleanor Kristin McLaughlin Johnson was born May 29, 1941 to Irishman Edmund Fennessy McLaughlin and...
Anne Matlack is is a thoughtful, capable legislator who listens well, makes informed decisions
I urge my neighbors in Legislative District 43 to re-elect Ann Matlack on November 8. She is a thoughtful, capable legislator who listens well and makes informed decisions that benefit us all. Ann deserves another term at the State House. Our district Thomaston, St.George, Cushing, South Thomaston and a part of Owls Head.
Valli Geiger is experienced, intelligent representative who sees world through lens of a compassionate nurse
What does a nurse bring to an elected position in the State legislature?. A nurse wants to take care of us, listens to our struggles, offers solutions and can connect us to important resources and individuals to keep our lives healthy. My neighbor Valli Geiger is a nurse and is running for another term as a State representative.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
THE PUB - CLOSED - Thank you for a wonderful season – See you in 2023!
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
Mark A. Bartholomew, obituary
ST. GEORGE — Major (US Army retired) Mark A. Bartholomew was born March 19, 1940, in Ware, Massachusetts to Colonel Lisle Bartholomew and Vera Mensch Bartholomew. Diagnosed with aggressive cancer on Monday, September 19, he died peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
Maine Army National Guard unveils Woodville training site
WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 5,500-acre Maine National Guard training site is being built in Penobscot County in the town of Woodville, just eight miles north of Lincoln. TV5 boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday in Bangor and flew to the site with the Maine National Guard to see how this will help them carry out their mission.
Hands Over Heart Reiki opens in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Hands Over Heart Reiki studio celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. According to owner Rachel Glaser, the Pen Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide the big scissors for the event at 509 Rockland Street, in Rockport. Attending...
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Penelope York
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Penelope York responds:
