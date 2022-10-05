Read full article on original website
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Mexico mayor assassinated in town hall massacre
Gunmen have shot dead the mayor of a small town in western Mexico, and at least 17 others, officials say. Police say gunmen stormed the San Miguel Totolapan town hall at 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Photos online show it riddled with bullet holes. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda's left-wing PRD...
BBC
Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms
A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
BBC
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane arrested after rape accusations
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested on Thursday almost a month after a court issued a warrant over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl. Lamichhane, 22, was taken into custody after landing at Kathmandu airport in Nepal, local police told Reuters. He said on Facebook he was returning to...
BBC
Alleged US fugitive has tattoos photographed to establish identity
An alleged fugitive facing extradition from Scotland to the US has had photos of his tattoos taken in prison as part of a bid to establish his identity. US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, who is said to have faked his own death to escape charges there. However, the...
BBC
Delhi: India 11-year-old alleges rape in school toilet by seniors
Police in India are investigating allegations that an 11-year-old schoolgirl has been gangraped by two senior students in the school toilet. The alleged assault happened in July but came to light on Thursday after it was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW has sought an inquiry...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
BBC
Sean Fox murder: Police say victim shot in front of 100 people
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the murder of Sean Fox was "completely unusual given the large number of people who were put at risk". Mr Fox was shot in front of more than 100 people inside a west Belfast social club on Sunday. Two...
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
