glensfallschronicle.com
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
glensfallschronicle.com
Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting
With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
WRGB
Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen responds to challenger's NXIVM criticisms
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award
Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our October 6 front page
Mark faults the LGA How Glens Falls works. Farmacy’s new look. Amazon to Granville. Zander: Don’t ban TikTok. Hudson Falls fire, no injuries, resident charged. Mayor seeks BIG events: Regional music fest; live art contest with $10,000 prize; ‘Taste’ for days. Glens Falls Dog Park is a ‘go’ — next seeks funding. Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting. ‘Landscapes’ is back; signature art sale-event. Warren, Wash. Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033. Bonacio projects on Elm-South get okay from GF Planning Board. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
newyorkalmanack.com
Early Boy Scout History & Camp Saratoga
BSA commissioned its first scoutmaster – S.F. Lester of Troy, NY – September 10th, 1910. Lester brought his troop to summer camp at the Vermont YMCA camp in 1911. Many early Saratoga County troops established their own summer camps such as Mechanicville, on Lake George’s Assembly Point in 1921 and Burden Lake 1922. Troop 1 of Ballston Spa hiked to summer camp at White Sulpher Springs, Saratoga Lake in 1922.
WNYT
Boat finally cleared from rock ledge in Hudson River
The boat that was stranded on the Hudson River in Washington County since early September is finally out of there. As we reported, the boat was stuck on a rock ledge when an out-of-state pilot unfamiliar with the area made a wrong turn. It took almost a month for the...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Some Rotterdam residencies ordered to boil water
The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for multiple residencies in the town of Rotterdam.
Town of Bennington gets new striper to paint roads
In the past, the Town of Bennington was limited to only striping short distances. That was until 2021, when Matt Hathaway pitched the idea of the town getting its own striper to DPW Director RJ Joly, who agreed and put it in the budget.
High-speed fiber internet service expands to Malta
Greenlight Networks, a high-speed broadband service provider, said Tuesday it will be expanding its fiber optic network into the Town of Malta with a $6.5 million investment.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect
East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.
Alleged Hudson Falls arsonist faces new charges
A Hudson Falls man can add felony arson to his list of accusations after he allegedly torched a multi-unit apartment building on Maple Street Monday evening.
