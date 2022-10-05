ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting

With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our October 6 front page

Mark faults the LGA How Glens Falls works. Farmacy’s new look. Amazon to Granville. Zander: Don’t ban TikTok. Hudson Falls fire, no injuries, resident charged. Mayor seeks BIG events: Regional music fest; live art contest with $10,000 prize; ‘Taste’ for days. Glens Falls Dog Park is a ‘go’ — next seeks funding. Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting. ‘Landscapes’ is back; signature art sale-event. Warren, Wash. Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033. Bonacio projects on Elm-South get okay from GF Planning Board. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
newyorkalmanack.com

Early Boy Scout History & Camp Saratoga

BSA commissioned its first scoutmaster – S.F. Lester of Troy, NY – September 10th, 1910. Lester brought his troop to summer camp at the Vermont YMCA camp in 1911. Many early Saratoga County troops established their own summer camps such as Mechanicville, on Lake George’s Assembly Point in 1921 and Burden Lake 1922. Troop 1 of Ballston Spa hiked to summer camp at White Sulpher Springs, Saratoga Lake in 1922.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Boat finally cleared from rock ledge in Hudson River

The boat that was stranded on the Hudson River in Washington County since early September is finally out of there. As we reported, the boat was stuck on a rock ledge when an out-of-state pilot unfamiliar with the area made a wrong turn. It took almost a month for the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
