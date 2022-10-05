ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan

The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
FOX54 News

Alabama Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections

Get the information and links you need for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022. Midterm elections are on November 8, 2022. National, state, and local election contests are on the ballot, including Alabama governor, U.S. senator, U.S representatives, state representatives, statewide amendments, county sheriffs, and county school board members. Different counties have different candidates, and it's important to know who your local candidates are and how to vote for them. All information comes from the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Mending the Alabama Democratic Party, New Party Chair Huntsville Pastor Dr. Randy Kelley talks on his re-organization plans and the “Get Out and Vote” campaign

Submitted by Jenience Willis Wilmer, Speakin’ Out News, Staff Writer. With his election as Alabama Democratic Party Chair, Huntsville Pastor Rev. Dr. Randy Kelley feels that mending the Alabama Democratic Party should begin with a complete audit and assessment of the organization from top to bottom to get an overall idea and understanding of what’s happening within the function of the Party.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Lurleen Wallace
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Walt Maddox
Person
Parker Griffith
#Fundraising#Campaign Finance#Democrats#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Libertarians
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Politics
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

