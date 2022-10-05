Read full article on original website
Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan
The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
Alabama Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections
Get the information and links you need for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022. Midterm elections are on November 8, 2022. National, state, and local election contests are on the ballot, including Alabama governor, U.S. senator, U.S representatives, state representatives, statewide amendments, county sheriffs, and county school board members. Different counties have different candidates, and it's important to know who your local candidates are and how to vote for them. All information comes from the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
Mending the Alabama Democratic Party, New Party Chair Huntsville Pastor Dr. Randy Kelley talks on his re-organization plans and the “Get Out and Vote” campaign
Submitted by Jenience Willis Wilmer, Speakin’ Out News, Staff Writer. With his election as Alabama Democratic Party Chair, Huntsville Pastor Rev. Dr. Randy Kelley feels that mending the Alabama Democratic Party should begin with a complete audit and assessment of the organization from top to bottom to get an overall idea and understanding of what’s happening within the function of the Party.
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
AL lawmakers considering spending budget surplus on one-time tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s fiscal year 2022 has ended on a strong note, with a nearly $2 billion surplus between the state’s two biggest budgets. The fiscal year ended Sept. 30 and, based on the latest available data from Sept. 1, both the General Fund and Education Trust Fund budgets brought in record revenue. […]
Alabama GOP chairman made the photo ID he used to vote
When you vote in Alabama, state law requires you to show a photo ID at the polls. For most folks, this means a driver’s license, but other forms of government-issued ID are permitted — a military ID, a passport or a college student ID, among others, will do.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
