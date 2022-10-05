Read full article on original website
Related
augusta.edu
Two Augusta University alumni win Teacher of the Year in Richmond and Columbia counties
Augusta University alumni Shikara Willis and Ameesha Butler have been named the winners of Teacher of Year in Richmond and Columbia counties. Willis, who earned her Specialist in Advanced Studies degree from Augusta University, has taught fifth-grade English at C.T. Walker Magnet School in Richmond County for the past six years. Butler, who is “triple Jag,” having graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education and an Educational Specialist in Advanced Educational Studies degree from Augusta University, is currently a third-grade teacher at Martinez Elementary in Columbia County.
augusta.edu
Augusta University’s Security Operations Center introduces SIEGE CyberOps to provide cybersecurity services throughout Georgia
Augusta University’s Security Operations Center (SOC) opened in October 2020 amid COVID-19 challenges and increased cyber threats. The cyber defense department, along with the help of a student workforce, has been working diligently to keep Augusta University and Augusta University Health data safe and secure. Augusta University’s SOC is...
augusta.edu
Social work students receive federal funding for careers in child welfare
Augusta University’s Bachelor of Social Work program, housed in the Department of Social Sciences in Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, has been awarded $40,000 as part of Georgia’s Title IV-E Public Child Welfare Education Program. This funding was awarded to the university thanks to the...
Comments / 0