Augusta University alumni Shikara Willis and Ameesha Butler have been named the winners of Teacher of Year in Richmond and Columbia counties. Willis, who earned her Specialist in Advanced Studies degree from Augusta University, has taught fifth-grade English at C.T. Walker Magnet School in Richmond County for the past six years. Butler, who is “triple Jag,” having graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education and an Educational Specialist in Advanced Educational Studies degree from Augusta University, is currently a third-grade teacher at Martinez Elementary in Columbia County.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO